Around 40,000 GCI users will have to find a new email provider after the company discontinues its email service next year. Users will be unable to access their GCI email accounts after discontinuation. However, an exact date for discontinuation has not been set.
“It’s kind of a hassle,” Stephen Mitchell, 72, of Fairbanks said. “I’m disappointed they are doing it.”
GCI will focus more on its other services, according to a news release. The company claimed it found it difficult to provide appropriate support for its email users.
Mitchell said he has had a GCI email for over 20 years, but he has already started to transfer his information over to a Gmail account.
Cynthia Henry of Fairbanks said GCI has been charging her $4.99 per month for email service, even though other email providers such as Gmail, Yahoo and Outlook provide email for free.
“This is gonna be hard for me,” Henry said. “I like GCI, it’s an Alaska Company. I like to shop local that’s why I use GCI.”
Henry said she also uses Gmail, but has been a GCI customer for at least 20 years.
GCI was founded as a telephone company in 1979 in Alaska by Ron Duncan. They now provide phone, internet, wireless and cable TV services. GCI was purchased for $1.12 billion in 2017 by Colorado-based media company Liberty Ventures.
