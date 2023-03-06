Symposium

Mariana Low/News-Miner

High school students share their experiences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks last weekend.

 Mariana Low/News-Miner

Students from across rural Alaska gathered at the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus last weekend to discuss earthquake research they’ve conducted in conjunction with the Alaska Earthquake center.

“These kids are doing important work,” Alaska Earthquake Center director Mike West said in an interview Sunday. “Even I learned something today.”