Students from across rural Alaska gathered at the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus last weekend to discuss earthquake research they’ve conducted in conjunction with the Alaska Earthquake center.
“These kids are doing important work,” Alaska Earthquake Center director Mike West said in an interview Sunday. “Even I learned something today.”
Groups of two to four students from Wrangell, Chevak, Brevig Mission, Sitka, Seward, Bethel and North Pole have been working for the past three months with small programmable seismographs called “Raspberry Shakes” to monitor seismic activity in their communities.
“We learned a lot about coding and problem solving,” Wrangell High School student Ander Eden said. “And now being here, it’s like it all paid off; we reached our goal.”
Students programmed the seismograph to give an alert when a certain magnitude earthquake was detected. People in the community could also sign up to get alerts on their phones, which the seismograph would automatically send out.
“They are learning about geohazards and, really, becoming specialists in their communities,” West said. Students in Brevig Mission, for example, have figured out that in their community, it makes more sense to use their seismograph to measure wind than earthquakes, since the strong wind in Brevig causes the buildings to move.
Along with building the seismographs and programming them, students have been learning about earthquakes and the effects of them. “There’s two sides to this,” West said. “On the one hand, this is a fun extracurricular and they’re getting to go to Fairbanks and everything. But on the other hand, this is important stuff.”
Four weeks ago, a devastating earthquake hit Syria and Turkey, killing tens of thousands. Students in Wrangell were actually able to record movement from the earthquake after it hit. They’ve been learning about the impact earthquakes can have and the importance good data, which they’re taking.
“We’ve been working on this since January, and we do everything after school,” Wrangell High School student Will Ashton said. “It’s a lot of fun though. I would definitely do it again.”
During student presentations on Sunday, they talked through the challenges they faces and demonstrated how the seismograph worked by jumping on the floor next to it, triggering the earthquake alerts.
“These students bring a perspective that our researches in house don’t necessarily have, and it’s one that is really important,” West said.
Alaska Earthquake Center worked in collaboration with UAF Upward Bound and T3 Alliance to put on the symposium. UAF Upward Bound is a program that helps underserved high school students go to college and T3 Alliance aims to help students use technology to affect change in their communities. Many of the students presenting are a part of both programs.
Throughout their weekend here, students got to stay at UAF dorms, visit the Ice Alaska World Ice Art Championships, and visit Chena Hot Springs Resort.