The annual Interior Spelling Bee competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at West Valley High School, 3800 Geist Road.
As of Tuesday, 70 students from 22 Interior schools are signed up to compete. Most students competing are between the third and sixth grades.
The kids are always excited for the competition, administrative secretary Flora Roddy said.
Students compete for a trip to Washington, D.C., with the winner representing the Interior in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The winner also gets a Merriam-Webster’s Third New International Dictionary online edition and the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award. The second place finisher wins a Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary and a $50 Amazon gift card, and third place receives a Merriam-Webster’s dictionary and a $25 Amazon gift card. All spellers receive a participation certificate.
Spellers will be judged by Peggy Carlson, a retired teacher and former executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District; David Pruhs, mayor of the city of Fairbanks; Jim Williams, the Fairbanks North Star Borough chief of staff; and Chyra Sanderson, president of the FNSBSD Board of Education.
Roddy encouraged students to practice words and prepare for the competition by visiting spellingbee.com.