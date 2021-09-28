Erin Morotti is running for reelection for Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education Seat A.
She has lived in Fairbanks for 10 years and in Alaska for nearly 20 years. Morotti originally came to the state after being stationed in Kodiak with the Coast Guard.
Morotti has a Bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in economics. She started her degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, but transferred to an online program. Morotti has a daughter who attended local schools and is currently a sophomore at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Morotti worked in commercial finance for decades, including as finance director for the Interior Alaska Center for Nonviolent Living. She currently works as a grant manager for the Association of Alaska School Boards. Morotti volunteers with Junior Achievement and is also on the program’s board. She is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and is on the organization’s finance committee. Morotti is also a member of the FNSB Audit Committee, chair of the FNSBSD Diversity Committee, a member of the FNSBSD Legislative Committee, and chaired the FNSBSD Budget Committee for two years.
When Morotti was elected to the school board in 2018 it was her first time holding a public leadership position.
She is running for reelection to build upon the work she started. She explained that her basic motivations remain the same: student safety and financial responsibility. “I had the desire to help the vulnerable students in our district,” Morotti said.
Morotti was prompted to run in 2018 because, when working at the Center for Nonviolent Living, she “saw the impact of unhealthy relationships on students” and wanted to make sure the schools are the safest possible environment. As a board member, Morotti spearheaded efforts to improve social and emotional learning, which led to the creation of a new department and positions.
Morotti also emphasized that she is currently the only school board member and candidate with a financial background. Considering the size of the school budget, Morotti said it is “imperative” there be someone on the board with financial knowledge.
Morotti said she has a record of emphasizing student wellbeing and “now more than ever we need leadership that prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff.” Moreover, Morotti said, it is important for board members to remain objective and “listen to the community and experts and put their own beliefs on the backburner and to what is best for students.” She added that she has demonstrated that she doesn’t “cave to political pressure.”
Candidate Q&A
1. Are you satisfied with efforts by the school district to address diversity, equity and inclusion? Explain your reply.
While the school district has made great strides in this area, to be satisfied is to be done, and we have a long way to go. Our students and staff are not of one gender, race, identity, etc. We are a beautifully diverse group that should be embraced in an inclusive manner. As the Chair of the Diversity Committee I welcome opportunities for DEI in every decision we make from equitable spending, to inclusive policy making, to diverse curriculum decisions.
2. What are your thoughts on closing a school building to save money? What is a fair process for choosing a school to close?
Closing a school building is something that the board has shown interest in recently. I support studying this scenario, however, this option may impact 18 staff positions so I want to ensure these individuals are protected in some way. Also, the final decision is NOT the board’s decision. It is the Commissioner of Education and Early Development’s decision per regulation 4 AAC 05.090. I support the current process to include a large amount of community involvement to ensure a fair process.
3. If you were in charge, how would you handle Covid-19 mitigation?
Last year’s approach was an excellent approach that brought in experts from medical, legal, and professional fields to make medically related decisions for our district’s safety. As a community, we came together and reduced cases allowing us to phase-in in-person learning. This allowed for our most vulnerable students to receive the resources they needed and would have allowed for all other students as cases dropped. I will always advocate for mitigation efforts while we are at elevated alert levels as recommended by experts, the SOA, and the CDC.
4. Should smartphones be allowed in school? Why or why not?
95% of all teens have access to cell phones (PRC), it’s obviously a part of student’s lives and handy when used appropriately. While teaching eighth graders last week we needed a calculator but we were not in a math class. The students whipped out their cell phones, navigated to the calculator app and completed the assignment efficiently. If cell phones become more of a disruption than a benefit, educators have Policy 1046.4 of the Student Rights and Responsibilities to bring the student’s focus back to learning in an excellent environment.
5. When was the last time you visited a public school and for what purpose?
I volunteer with Junior Achievement, where we teach students in K-12th grades important lessons involving entrepreneurship, taxes, economics, financial literacy, career skills, and more. Last week, I had the privilege of teaching two eighth grade classes at North Pole Middle School. I had a blast exploring their interests and identifying logical goals to help them succeed. I have been teaching in the classrooms through Junior Achievement for 15 years this year.
6. What makes you qualified to hold this office?
More than ever, we need leadership that will prioritize our health, safety and economic recovery and I have proven that these are my top priorities. I ensure that the focus of the district stays on students and staff — not political pressure nor personal opinion. Also, the board needs someone with a strong financial background to hold the district accountable for the $234,398,231 budget. I am the only board member AND the only candidate with a strong financial background. I have successfully led this district through hard times and I am ready to do it again.