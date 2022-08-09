Wind damage

High winds that brought a cold front into Interior Alaska took a toll on trees and powerlines across the city and region Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, leading to scattered power outages. Fairbanks residents Darren and Morgan Gallagher lost a large chokecherry tree at their home on Sixth Avenue. 

 Courtesy Morgan Gallagher

High winds Monday night led to widespread power outages in the Fairbanks area, although the impact was not as severe as the outages from roughly two weeks ago. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 800 were still without power.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for the Fairbanks area starting Monday night and going through midnight Tuesday. The region was hit by southwesterly winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

