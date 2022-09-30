Aurora borealis

On Monday night through Tuesday morning, the northern lights were dancing in the skies above Alaska. Brock Smith took this one between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Monday just east of Tok along the Alaska Highway. Temperatures were hovering about minus 30. 

High auroral activity is in the forecast for this weekend, according to projections from the Alaska Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Friday’s forecast shows high activity measured at Kp 5, while Saturday and Sunday are being shown as Kp 6. The Kp index is a system of measuring aurora strength, with anything Kp 5 and above classified as a geomagnetic storm.

