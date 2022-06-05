Fairbanksans are being asked to don gloves and a life jacket and get wet on June 11 as the city and local nonprofits prepare for an annual stream cleanup day.
For a three-hour period, rain or shine, volunteers will either hop into a canoe or comb the shores along the Noyes Slough and Chena River to collect trash and debris.
“The stream cleanup day is put on by the Fairbanks Storm Water Advisory Committee, which is a partnership of agencies (including City of Fairbanks) that own segments of the storm drain system in the Fairbanks area,” said Teal Soden, city communications director.
Soden said the main goal is to “improve the water quality of the Chena River, Noyes Slough, Chena Slough, and other local waterways that may be impacted by storm water discharges.”
The Fairbanks Lions Club, University of Alaska Fairbanks, the Tanana Valley Watershed Association, cities of Fairbanks and North Pole, Alaska Department of Transportation Green Star of Interior Alaska, Shannon and Wilson, Inc. and Fairbanks North Star Borough are sponsoring the cleanup.
“It’s a very important for our local rivers and streams as we see garbage and other pollution return year after year,” said Andrew Ackerman, Fairbanks city environmental manager. If we want a river we can fish, boat, and swim in we need to keep it clean.
Ackerman said about 500 pounds of trash are collected during the annual cleanups.
In 2021, 35 volunteers floated on the river and in the slough clearing out trash, while 15 others combed assisted with logistics and transportation. More than 657 pounds of garbage was collected, up from the 400 collected in 2020 with 50 volunteers.
Beyond cleanup, Ackerman said residents can help by attending monthly storm water advisory committee meetings, held the second Thursday of every month.
“We need help planning and staffing our outreach events,” Ackerman said.
Volunteers are welcome either on foot or in a canoe, with 8 canoes available. All cleanup supplies, including trash bags, safety vests, gloves, water and snacks will be provided. Children 13 years old or younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
The meeting point and required safety briefing will be held at 9 a.m. at the Lions Club Park picnic shelter off Danby Road.
The city asks volunteers to RSVP by emailing Cynthia Nelson at cynthia.nelson@alaska.gov.