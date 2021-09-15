Interior Alaska's near-record setting streak of days above freezing has come to end. The streak ended at 135 days, when the temperature at Fairbanks International Airport dropped to 31 degrees this morning. While not quite an all-time record, the streak was still good for the fourth longest on record.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Metzger explained that clear skies overnight caused temperatures to be slightly lower than initially anticipated. Clear skies cause cooler temperatures because clouds trap some heat and moderate temperatures. The temperature hit 31 degrees slightly before 7 a.m. today, Metzger said.
The average date for the first frost in Fairbanks is Sept. 9, so this year was not too out of the ordinary. The latest it has ever frosted was Sept. 27 in 1974 (the year of the all-time record). Frosts can occur as soon as early August, but Metzger said this is very rare.
The near-record was mostly caused by an early last frost, rather than an extremely unusually late first frost. According to Metzger, the last time Fairbanks was below freezing was May 2, which tied for the second earliest on record. On the other hand, Sept. 15 is a bit late, but not too abnormally so.
The moderate nights did not hang on quite long enough to break the third-place record of 136 days set in 1973. The second-longest stretch was 137 days from 2019. Although 2021 came close to the second greatest consecutive number of days above freezing, the all-time record of 144 days, set in 1974, remained far out of reach.
Although the temperature had not dropped below 32 degrees at Fairbanks International Airport (where the National Weather Service’s official record is recorded) until this morning, other areas, such as the Goldstream Valley and North Pole, froze earlier this season.
Moving forward, Metzger said to expect slightly warmer nights over the weekend as a weather system will move in, bringing clouds and a chance of precipitation. Sunday night, however, is expected to be colder than today, with temperatures in the upper 20s forecasted at the airport.