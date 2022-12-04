Snow work

Ryan Sparks, an employee with the City of Fairbanks Public Works Department, clears sidewalks Saturday after a two-day snow event dropped about 5 inches of snow in and around the city.

Gary Black

/News-Miner

The Fairbanks area saw 2.7 inches of total snow accumulation Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service Fairbanks office, and a three-day total of nearly 5 inches.

Meteorologist Ben Bartos said some relief will be available for the next few days before a serious chance of snow returns Tuesday and Wednesday. “The system will be cleared out by midnight,” Bartos said Saturday.

