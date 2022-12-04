The Fairbanks area saw 2.7 inches of total snow accumulation Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service Fairbanks office, and a three-day total of nearly 5 inches.
Meteorologist Ben Bartos said some relief will be available for the next few days before a serious chance of snow returns Tuesday and Wednesday. “The system will be cleared out by midnight,” Bartos said Saturday.
While forecasts called for a chance of freezing rain in the Fairbanks area, Bartos said most precipitation has come from snowfall.
“We have not anyone call in with freezing rain reports,” Bartos said. “There have been pockets of light freezing drizzle in Fairbanks, but not a significant amount.”
The bulk of freezing rain has been occurring west of the Central and Western Interior.
Warm temperatures will persist through most of next week, however, hovering in either the 20s or teens.
“There’s no chance for a cool-off until later in the week,” Bartos said. “Expect slick road conditions because it’s going to be messy traveling around town until we get cooler weather.”
In case freezing rain does it, it could form up to a tenth of an inch of ice on top of the snow, causing slippery sidewalks and roads.
Snow cleanup varies by agency, with the city of Fairbanks tentatively scheduled to start Monday with South Cushman from 28th Avenue to Airport Way, Cushman Street from Airport Way to First Avenue and First Avenue to Third Avenue from Wickersham to Noble streets.
Public works crews also spent the weekend clearing sidewalks of snow.
Golden Valley Electric Association reported weather-related outages, including a wide-spread power loss affecting 1,072 members west of Fairbanks between the Chena River and Parks Highway. Other outages included the Steese/Elliot area between Chena Hot Springs Road and Fox, Dawson Road and Ester.
GVEA managed to restore power to most customers by Saturday afternoon.
