The supply of baby formula was scant to middling at six area stores, including Safeway, Fred Meyer and Walmart, in Fairbanks and North Pole on Friday morning.
It’s part of a national problem. A major formula plant in Michigan is closed pending an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration into contamination risks. The federal government is ramping up formula imports, the FDA announced.
No babies in the Fairbanks area are going hungry, according to officials at the Resource Center for Parents and Children and the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Infant formula is harder to come by than usual, they said. It’s been that way for months, especially after the Feb. 17 voluntary recall of some powdered Similac, and other labels, by manufacturer Abbott Laboratories.
“When folks call here, we are able to help them,” said Wendy Carpenter, who works out of the Resource Center for Parents and Children in Fairbanks.
Carpenter is a local coordinator for the Women, Infants, and Children or WIC program, a federal assistance program of the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She is monitoring the shortage and said conditions in Fairbanks are improved since mid-February when Abbott, the largest baby formula maker in the U.S., voluntarily recalled some Similac, Alimentum and EleCare over concerns they contained pathogens.
The recall along with the closed plant in Michigan — plus ongoing issues with the supply chain — are contributing to the baby formula shortage.
Carpenter said she took multiple phone calls from panicked parents in the days after the recall was announced. It’s been about a month since she received a call from someone in an emergency need of baby formula, she said.
“We worked long hours those first couple of days,” she said.
A statement put out by the FDA on Tuesday reads that Abbott’s competitors are meeting or exceeding capacity to meet current demand.
“Notably, more infant formula was purchased in the month of April than in the month prior to the recall,” the statement reads.
The FDA is “offering a streamlined import entry review process for certain products coming from foreign facilities with favorable inspection records,” the statement reads.
Anne Weaver is the CEO of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, which has been impacted by the decreased supply.
She confirmed that they are meeting demand but, “Our own shelves of baby formula are low,” she said.
“At this point, we still have some on our shelves. We’re watching,” Weaver said.