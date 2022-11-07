Stone Soup Cafe, one of the main soup kitchens in Fairbanks, usually sees a drop in demand every fall. That hasn’t happened this year.
“It’s been a struggle to keep enough food in here. We’ve had to purchase food for the first time ever,” Executive Director Hannah Hill said.
When asked why, Hill explained, “With what’s going on in Anchorage, people are trying to find more resources, safety and community. So we’re seeing people up here from the valley and from Anchorage also.”
Anchorage is currently struggling to open shelters for its homeless residents, forcing most of them to camp outside — a growing problem as winter arrives.
Hill also said, “When the state declined to extend its State of Emergency, people’s food stamps went back down. That happened at the beginning of this month.”
Typically, Stone Soup Cafe serves about 500 to 1,000 more meals per month in summer than in winter, due mostly to a general decrease in population over the winter. Many people who came up for seasonal work go home or just hunker down in general.
“Since January this year, the numbers have only gone up,” Hill said.
Moving into the Bread Line building on Noble Street brought a sense of stability to the city’s unhoused population — the hungry in Fairbanks knew there was a reliable place to get a meal.
“Prior to that we didn’t have a home for ourselves. So because we’re stable, more people are able to reliably utilize our services,” Hill said. “Also, since there is no municipal day shelter here or any place or way for people to get warm, we’re one of the few places people can actually come inside, get warm, and take a shower, etc.”
In the past, organizations such as No Limits and JP Jones ran warming stations. This year they those stations are not in operation, further narrowing the slim options for homeless people.
“People are just outside, in now negative temperatures, and they are wet and they are cold. Currently, we’re trying to get as much warm clothing — hats specifically, gloves, and hand warmers more than anything in the world. It’s the difference between actual life and death” Hill said. “We see so many folks here who lose fingers, toes, more, sometimes their lives, because there isn’t a place to go that is safe. And we’re only open for a very short period of time”
“We’re in this fight with lots of people, and everyones trying as hard as they can, and I think we need more,” Hill said. “One of our mottos is any way that somebody wants to help is a way that we need help here. We are so blessed to have the support of our community at the level that we do.”
Stone Soup Cafe is a nonprofit community soup kitchen run under Bread Line, Inc. dedicated to feeding people and affirming lives. Every day they serve hot, hearty soup, oatmeal with fruit, and a full entree as well as sandwiches and snacks to-go. Bread Line accepts donations online or in person and is always looking for volunteers. They are currently asking specifically for hand warmers and lunch snacks.
Mariana Low is an intern at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and a junior at West Valley High School. She can be reached at mlow@newsminer.com.