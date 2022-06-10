With summer in full swing and more warm temperatures in the forecast, fishing conditions are prime. The even better news for Interior Alaskan anglers is that the odds of catching fish in the region’s lakes and ponds has now increased.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released more than 110,000 fish into Interior Alaskan lakes in the past few weeks.
Fish from the Ruth Burnett Fish Hatchery were freed into roughly 50 bodies of water throughout the Interior, including Fairbanks, Delta Junction and Glennallen.
The department began stocking lakes in late May and have been adding fish nearly every day since. The fishes released include 84,411 catchable rainbow trout; 10,343 catchable Arctic char; and 55,019 fingerling coho salmon.
The bodies of water that received the most catchable fish include Birch Lake, Chena Lake, Lost Lake, Quartz Lake, Cushman Lake and Ballaine Lake, according to ADF&G Sport Fishing Public Information Officer Tim Mowry. Mowry added that the department also released fish into several roadside lakes and ponds alongside Chena Hot Springs Road and the Steese Highway as well as in bodies of water on Fort Wainwright.
Mowry explained that the stocking program gives Interior Alaskans with fishing opportunities without overburdening fisheries. The Interior does not have the abundance of fish that other areas of the state do, so by stocking lakes the department “helps reduce fishing pressure on wild stocks,” by providing alternate options, he said. “The stocking program provides anglers with good, local options to catch and eat fish and enjoy the Alaska outdoors.”
The department strategically stocks lakes that are easily accessible, such as those by roads or campsites. Additionally, releasing fish into ponds near town gives even more Alaskans the chance to fish, including those who otherwise might not have that opportunity.
“By stocking local lakes like Ballaine Lake, Cushman Lake, North Pole Pond, [and] Nenana City Pond … we are providing places where young anglers can ride their bikes, spend the day fishing, and take some fish home for the frying pan,” said Mowry. Along these lines, Mowry added that the catchable trout and char are the “perfect size for the frying pan.”
Anglers who want more specific information about stocked lakes — including types of fish, when the lake was stocked, and number of fish released — can visit the ADF&G database, www.adfg.alaska.gov/SF_Lakes.
ADF&G reminds anglers that a permit is necessary to fish. Fishing licenses can be purchased through ADF&G store at adfg.alaska.gov.