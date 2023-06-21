Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed funding for numerous programs and departments from the 2024 state budget, including $87 million for public education, Monday.
In an emailed statement, the governor’s office placed responsibility on Alaska schools to respond to the rising cost of education.
“The Governor’s decision recognizes that schools need to address inflationary pressures while still preserving general fund dollars,” the statement said.
Alaska public education funding has not increased in seven years. Some schools have cut jobs and are struggling to pay heating bills.
Alaska Democrats condemned Dunleavy’s decision, claiming that increased funding is needed to address the teacher shortage and prevent some schools from closing down.
“Adequate funding for schools to meet the basic needs of Alaska’s youth is not a partisan issue and should never be on the chopping block,” Lindsay Kavanaugh, executive director for the Alaska Democratic Party said.
Kavanaugh said Dunleavy’s claim that it was up to schools to address inflation shows how little he cares about the future of Alaska.
Karen Melin, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District spokesperson, said several positions and programs will have to be cut from next school year’s budget due to Dunleavy’s veto but those decisions have not been finalized.
“The governor’s veto of state funding for education will have a direct impact on what the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is able to fund,” Melin said.
Dunleavy also removed $35 million to fund infrastructure projects throughout the University of Alaska system from the state budget.
Maintenance and repair of university buildings is still a major priority, Jonathon Taylor, UA director of public affairs said. University administrators will continue to work with Dunleavy to fund infrastructure projects across the system.
Alaska’s tourism industry was also affected by the governor’s vetoes, with $2.5 million removed from the budget meant for marketing purposes.
Alaska’s tourism industry has depended on state funding to recover from the travel downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jillian Simpson, CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association said in a statement.
“While we are disappointed in the fiscal budget reductions for tourism marketing, ATIA will maximize the resources we have to drive demand of Alaska as a premier travel destination for our small businesses that depend on our marketing.” Simpson said.
The state Legislature has the power to override Dunleavy’s vetoes, but it requires a three-fourths majority in both the Senate and house of Representatives. Republicans have a majority in both chambers, with 21 representatives and 13 senators, making an override unlikely.
