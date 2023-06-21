Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy talks about upcoming policies, including his proposal for carbon management and its economic potential, during an interview Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with the News-Miner. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the governor announced several education bills addressing teacher funding and parental rights.

 

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed funding for numerous programs and departments from the 2024 state budget, including $87 million for public education, Monday.

In an emailed statement, the governor’s office placed responsibility on Alaska schools to respond to the rising cost of education.

