When Steve Ginnis was 10 years old growing up in Fort Yukon, he was a Boy Scout.
He and his fellow scouts traveled to the Boy Scout camp at Lost Lake that year to participate in an outdoor challenge. They competed in canoeing, chopping wood, sawing wood — all the things they routinely did every day at home in the village. To no one’s surprise, they won every event.
This week, the Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America honored Ginnis as its 2022 Distinguished Citizen. Every year, the Boy Scouts honor a community member who has contributed to the betterment of life in the Interior. This is the 39th year for the Distinguished Citizen award.
Today, Ginnis is executive director of Fairbanks Native Association (FNA), and he is the traditional chief of Fort Yukon. A Gwich’in Athabascan from Fort Yukon, Ginnis tirelessly advocates for the Native community of Fairbanks and to improve the quality of life of families served by FNA.
His list of service is long. He has served as executive director of Denakkaanaga Inc., president of Tanana Chiefs Conference and CEO of Interior Regional Housing Authority. He previously served on the boards for Tanana Chiefs Conference, Alaska Inter-Tribal Council and area Vice President of National Congress of American Indians, Doyon Limited, Alaska Federation of Natives, and Yukon Flats School District.
He was named Gwichyaa Zhee Traditional Chief in 2017, and this is his 14th year with FNA.
It was clear from the size and appreciation of the audience and heartfelt public tributes that Ginnis is well respected and cherished as a leader. He has long been recognized as an advocate for self-governance and subsistence rights for Alaska Natives.
“Leadership is tough,” he told the gathering. “It is challenging as well as rewarding.”
More than one speaker praised him for always being available for any situation, whether it be a grieving family or an opportunity for collaboration.
“You’re always there,” said Victor Joseph, past chief and chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference. “Steve, you have given an awful lot, so tonight all we’re asking from you is to put out your hand that you receive and accept the honor and good words.”
When Ginnis took the stage, his comments were both personal and revealing.
“I have a hard time talking about myself,” he said. “It goes against the grain of my cultural beliefs. It comes across as boasting about ourselves. I have a hard time with that.”
So he very much appreciated the many tributes he received before he took the stage.
Ginnis turns 73 in March, and he said his journey has been a long one filled with challenges. Along the way, he always heeded advice from his elders, including encouragement to learn and live a traditional lifestyle.
“I’m really convinced that’s what gives me the strength to do what I do,” he said.
As much as he cherished all the kind words from others, he also noted “It’s not about me. It’s about the people.”
“When you’re compassionate about something, you get others to understand where you’re coming from,” he said. “That in itself is very challenging.”
He has always supported the native way of life and subsistence.
“Now they throw another term at it,” he said. “Food security. That irks me, takes away what that issue is all about.
“The land and resources that have sustained us for many many years. It’s all we’ll have left when it’s all said and done,” he added.
Elders foresaw challenges in the future, and over the years, Ginnis often thought back to that forecast — during the Covid pandemic in particular.
His grandmother, grandfather and mother were all powerful people, he said. His culture requires he not talk about that much, but he mentioned it to show what kind of family he comes from.
“It’s through their strength that I am here,” he said.
He also shared a bit about his past struggle with alcohol and proudly announced that he is currently sober for 22 years.
“I’m really blessed to have good people around me,” he said.
He gave special credit to his wife Bonnie, who has been at his side since 1974.
Ginnis said he will continue advocating for cultural awareness and for maintaining the Alaska Native way of life.
“Today we control our own destiny,” Ginnis said. “As long as we’re unified, as long as we work together, we’ll get there. There’s no doubt in my mind about that.”
“Leaders from the past set that path for us,” he added.
The banquet honoring Ginnis was also a fundraiser for Boy Scouts. Ginnis asked the audience to donate toward purchase of an adventure van that can transport scouts to the Boy Scout camp at Lost Lake. Currently, scouts have only one van but often need additional transportation options.
Donations from the evening got the van fund off to a good start.
“We’re just going to keep fundraising,” said Stephen Smith of the Boy Scouts.