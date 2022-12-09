When Steve Ginnis was 10 years old growing up in Fort Yukon, he was a Boy Scout.

He and his fellow scouts traveled to the Boy Scout camp at Lost Lake that year to participate in an outdoor challenge. They competed in canoeing, chopping wood, sawing wood — all the things they routinely did every day at home in the village. To no one’s surprise, they won every event.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.