The Walter Harper Project is unveiling a statue of its namesake today at 4 p.m. outside Doyon, Limited at 1 Doyon Place.
The project formed in 2019 to honor Harper, who made history as the first person to summit Denali in 1913. Harper, who was 20 years old at the time, was Koyukon Athabascan and part of a four-person climbing team.
The 13-foot bronze statute will depict Harper on the face of Denali with a pick ax in one hand and the other hand stretched out as if to help the next person up. Six interpretive panels and a bronze dog will complete the statue. The panels will tell Harper’s story, Denali’s history, the dog teams, the donors, and the other team members: Hudson Stuck, Harry Karstens and Robert Tatum, as well as Johnny Fredson, and Esaias George, two teen Athabascans who supplied the expedition.
The dedication is free to attend and open to the public.