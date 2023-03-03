A bill introduced by Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, seeks to remove firefighting foams with perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” from use within the state of Alaska.
Senate Bill 67 narrowly targets fire suppression foams. If adopted, it would require state and local fire departments to discontinue its use under the state fire marshal’s order.
“SB 67 at its fundamental essence says no new discharge of this stuff into Alaska’s environment,” Kiehl told the Senate Resources Committee Wednesday afternoon.
PFAS chemicals are found in everyday items, such as nonstick cooking ware. It’s also been a main component in fire suppression foam as early as the 1950s. Federal entities still use the foam in training scenarios, and the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to use PFAS-containing fire suppression foam.
“If you make a firefighting foam with PFAS substances, the heat of the fire won’t break down your foam — it’s really effective at putting stuff out,” Kiehl said. “It’s also going to last long beyond the fire at hand.”
Kiehl noted the molecular makeup of PFAS chemicals “are among the hardest to break down.”
“Sunlight doesn’t break them down, heat doesn’t break them down, biological efforts don’t break them down,” Kiehl said. “They just stick around or worse, bioaccumulate.”
PFAS-based foams used outside a contained area ultimately intrude into an area’s water bodies, groundwater sources and soil. Kiehl noted a number of studies outline PFAS chemicals are associated with increased cancer risk, liver damage, low birth weight and immune system suppression.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been studying the effects in lab animals and from humans show increased health risks, with data showing results similar to what Kiehl described. However, the CDC stresses that “scientists are still learning about the health effects of exposure to mixtures of different PFAS.”
“There’s no big bad evil doer here, no one is responsible or nasty with these things,” Kiehl said. “They’re just so effective at putting out fires.”
Kiehl said once PFAS-based foam is sprayed in places like a runway, it runs the risk of entering the water table.
Several communities and water bodies in the state have been impacted by the legacy use of foam, according to both the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Environmental Protection Agency and independent studies.
Fairbanks’ Airport Lake and the Nordale Gravel Pit in North Pole at 167.7 parts per trillion rank third and fourth highest in amounts of PFAS levels on a list of 15 lakes in Anchorage and Fairbanks tested by the nonprofit Alaska Community Action on Toxics in 2021 and 2022.
The city of Fairbanks has spent $5.4 million in mitigation efforts since 2017 after it detected a PFAS-contaminated plum spreading from its Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center on 30th Street. Affected properties were hooked to Golden Heart Utilities water systems, wells capped and monitoring sites established.
The U.S. Air Force and Army Corps of Engineers spent over $40 million connecting Moose Creek residents to North Pole’s water system after detecting high PFAS levels connected to firefighting foam connected to Eielson Air Force Base.
The EPA’s current lifetime drinking water health advisory for certain PFAS limits is 70 parts per trillion, something the federal agency wants to reduce to 0.004 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 0.02 ppt for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in light of increased environmental risks.
SB 67, he said, is the best way to limit the risk by discontinuing its use in Alaska.
He acknowledged a few exceptions, such as the FAA, as well as its use in fighting fires connected to oil and gas drilling sites.
“The good news is that the FAA is expected soon to do away with the requirement,” Kiehl said. “It actually has a Congressional mandate and the military has specifications for non-toxic foams … several products are in the process of being identified to meet those mil-specs.”
Oil and gas fires are a different story, he said, because of their sheer size and source of fuel.
“There are not yet any fluorine-free alternatives that will do the job,” Kiehl acknowledged. “They’re close … research is going on now and there are products that get very close to putting out large oil and gas fires.”
Kiehl’s bill would provide the state fire marshal to mark the transition for the industry once alternatives are certified.
SB 67 contains a “take-back” provision benefitting small or rural firefighting departments. Those departments have small supplies of foam that might be hard pressed to dispose of safely.
The administrative branch would be tasked with recovering and safely disposing of the chemicals, Kiehl said.
Kiehl’s bill has the backing of several groups, including the Alaska Professional Firefighters Association.
Justin Mack, the association’s treasurer and an Anchorage firefighter, addressed the issue at Wednesday’s committee meeting.
Mack said dangers persist with exposure to smoke, chemicals and hazards despite best practices to decontaminate themselves and their gear. This leads to firefighters having among the worst cancer rates in a profession.
“This bill allows for industry and federal standards to find a balance when working with PFAS,” Mack said. “It would likely force departments to reevaluate the material and tactics we use on fires. The inconveniences of cost need to be weighed against the risk to firefighters.”
Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs backed the bill, as well, noting the $5.4 million mitigation price tag. Pruhs added the city council approved a resolution supporting Golden Heart Utility’s desire to seek a $1.5 million loan to fund a decontamination pilot project for its wastewater system.
“Several municipalities have had to put in hundreds of pipelines, including Fairbanks,” Pruhs said. “Anything to alleviate this problem will help to remove the contaminate from the system.”
The Senate Resources Committee will hold Kiehl’s bill for a future hearing.