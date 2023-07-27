The man accused of trying to kill, kidnap and assault his girlfriend in 2019 took the stand Thursday, testifying in his own defense.
Cornelius Everett, 31, is on trial for felony first-degree attempted murder, felony kidnapping and four counts felony second-degree assault. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at her South Fairbanks home and multiple times in her SUV on Aug. 31, 2019.
Assistant Public Defenders Gary Soberay and Rachel Risoleo represented Everett, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state. The state rested its case Tuesday morning.
Everett told the jury his perspective of the incident on Aug. 31, 2019. He said that he was hanging out with a friend when he noticed that he had a voicemail message from his girlfriend. He said that he called her back, but the woman blocked him so his call when straight to voicemail. He said that he biked to her house and threw rocks at the window to get her attention — something he’d done a thousand times before. The woman came outside the house and they had a conversation about their relationship.
“At that time we were separated,” he said.
Everett and the woman went into her backyard to continue talking, he said. They had a discussion about looking at each others phones, and the woman got upset that he had changed his password, Everett said. Everett testified that the woman was upset about something she saw on his phone and started hitting him with the phone. The woman fell to the ground and rolled away from him.
Everett heard yelling and saw a man across the street pointing at his phone.
“All I could hear was ‘police’,” Everett said.
Everett said he waved at the man and then sat on the woman’s porch while she scrolled through his phone. Everett said the woman threw him her keys and told him he had to go so he wouldn’t go to jail. He threw the keys back to the woman, and she got in the car and handed him the keys.
Everett said that the things calmed down between him and the woman as he drove south on Turner Street and west on the Mitchell Expressway. Everett said that the woman saw something on his phone that made her upset and the argument flared up again. He said she started slapping him in the face and he grabbed her wrist. “She grabbed my throat and was pinching,” Everett told the jury. “It felt like it was burning or on fire.”
Everett testified that he pulled the woman’s hair twice and hit her twice to try to get her to stop. “When I hit her she loosened her grip and I ripped her hand off my throat,” he said.
Everett exited onto University Avenue and the woman lunged at him again. “At first I thought she was pinching my leg, but she was biting my leg.” He said he grabbed the woman’s hair and pushed her off of him. While he was at the stoplight of University Avenue and Geist Road, the woman took off her shoe and hit him with it. Everett told the woman that they were driving to his female friend’s house and that the woman did not like that.
Everett testified that the woman jumped at him and squeezed his testicles. He said he hit her with his elbow, grabbed her wrist and pulled her hand off of him. “It really hurt and I was upset about it,” he said.
The argument calmed as they drove down Farmers Loop Road, Everett told the jury. Everett said he realized that the woman was going through his deleted photos and he didn’t want her to see those photos. Everett said he tried to delete the photos, but when the woman attempted to bite his hand, he dropped his phone. Everett testified that he turned left on Summit Drive and the woman lunged at him, scratching his neck. Everett said he grabbed her ear to make her stop attacking him. He pulled the car over to the side of Summit Drive and saw a car pass them on the left. He said that the woman punched him in the jaw and he tasted blood.
The woman jumped out of the car so Everett put the car in park and took the keys out. “I ran to her to give her her car keys and get my cell phone,” he said. When he asked where his phone was, the woman pointed towards the woods. He said he looked in the woods for his phone and did not find it, so he hitch-hiked back to Fairbanks.
Everett testified that he had a bruise on his face, a bit of a black eye on his right eye, a few scratches and redness on his face and neck, and a bite mark on his leg. He said that he fought the woman to defend himself.
Everett told the jury that he did not strangle the woman or threaten her at any point.
Erik Rickards testified Tuesday that he works for Enterprise Rent-A-Car and knew Everett from when he worked at a car rental business in 2019. He said that he and Everett were working one night in January 2019, when the woman came to Thrifty Car Rentals and seemed upset. She sealed herself into the office for about 45-minutes.
Karen Mustain testified Wednesday that she works at Avis Car Rental at the Fairbanks International Airport and she knew Everett when he was working at Thrifty Car Rentals. She said that the woman came to the car rental companies over a dozen times and was always angry at Everett.
Tiffany Wicken, the mother of Everett’s children, testified that she visited Fairbanks with her two children for the holidays in December, 2018. She said that she was expecting Everett to greet her at the airport and introduce her to his girlfriend. Wicken recalled that when Everett greeted her and the children at the airport, “I could tell he was really excited to see me and the boys, at the same time I could tell he was really distant.”
Later that week, Wicken and Everett were in the car when Everett brought up a voicemail he received from his girlfriend and played it for Wicken. “She sounded really really angry that he’s been interacting with me and my children...” Wicken said. She said that the woman was upset that Everett hugged Wicken and their children at the airport. The woman told Everett in the voicemail that Everett had to pick between her or Wicken and his children, Wicken recalled. She said that the woman also threatened to hurt her children. “I was so shocked, Wicken said. “I was so furious. I was angry.”
Wicken said that after listening to the voicemail, she told Everett that she hoped he wasn’t going to keep seeing the woman, and if he was, she did not want their kids to be involved.
The trial will continue Thursday morning at the Fairbanks Courthouse.