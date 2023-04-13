In court

Law enforcement and a medical professional took the stand Wednesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his cabin in December 2018.

Troi Lee Simpson, 34, faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. Public defenders Gary Soberay and Lisa Boesen represented Simpson, and Kathryn Mason represented the state.

