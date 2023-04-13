Law enforcement and a medical professional took the stand Wednesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his cabin in December 2018.
Troi Lee Simpson, 34, faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. Public defenders Gary Soberay and Lisa Boesen represented Simpson, and Kathryn Mason represented the state.
According to the court proceedings, Simpson met a woman on Tinder, an online dating website, in October 2018. On Dec. 11, 2018, the woman reportedly went to Simpson’s cabin to buy LSD and cuddle. She testified Tuesday that she told Simpson that they would not be having sex that night. The two went to Simpson’s loft to cuddle, and he tried to have oral sex with her three times, strangled her three times, and rubbed his penis against her breasts once, she testified. She said that she did not fight back because she was concerned for her safety.
Stanley Robinson, an emergency room doctor at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, testified that he evaluated the victim at FMH six days after the incident.
He said that the woman reported that she had been strangled five days prior and had consistent headaches and difficulty concentrating. He testified that he ordered a CT scan for the woman and the scan came back normal. Robinson diagnosed her with a concussion and told her to follow up with a doctor.
Alaska State Trooper David Bozman testified that he interviewed Simpson about the incident. The state played an audio recording in which Simpson told Bozman that the woman seemed responsive when he pulled on her hair and strangled her. Simpson told Bozman during the interview that he asked the woman to have oral sex with him three times and she said no each time.
Bozman testified that Simpson’s and the woman’s accounts of the evening differ in that the woman said Simpson tried to force her to have oral sex and Simpson said that he asked her to have oral sex and respected her when she said no. Simpson’s recorded story also differed in that he denied selling LSD to the woman.
The state rested its case Wednesday following testimony. Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson denied the defense’s motion for a judgment of acquittal.
The trial will continue 9 a.m. today at the Fairbanks courthouse.
