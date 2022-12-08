The state rested its case Wednesday in the trial of a poker game robbery, allowing the accused to take the stand.
Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.
On April 11, 2021, Arazo allegedly attended a poker game at the home of Michael Spony, left, and returned with two armed men, Elijah “Eli” Rutherford and a single individual nicknamed both “B” and “Rock.” They reportedly took the pot — worth about $2,700 — and fled the home.
Trooper Jenny Rongstad told jurors that when she spoke with Arazo on the morning of his arrest, he seemed unsure of why he was under arrest. The defendant testified that Rutherford and “Rock” forced him to return to the poker game at gunpoint.
Arazo told jurors that he was invited by his friend, Ryan, to Spony’s home to play poker. He said he posted photos of his winnings from the night before and the $2,700 pot at Spony’s on Snapchat, a social media platform in which participants communicate with each other through photos and messages.
Rutherford messaged Arazo inviting him to smoke marijuana while Arazo was still at Spony’s, Arazo testified. Arazo said he left Spony’s home when he lost the game, and when he arrived to pick up Rutherford, Rutherford and “Rock” entered Arazo’s vehicle. Rock put a gun to his head and said take to take him to the poker game, Arazo told jurors. Arazo said he resisted but then complied when Rock pushed the gun against his neck and Rutherford told Arazo to listen to Rock’s directions, Arazo testified.
When the three men arrived at Spony’s home, Rock told Arazo to enter the home, Arazo testified. Arazo told the poker players, “I’m not robbing you,” so they would not think he was the aggressor, he told jurors. Rock took the money from Arazo and told him, “You better not talk to the cops or I’m going to shoot you and your girl,” Arazo said on the stand.
He testified that he did not report the incident to the police and lied in his initial interview with troopers because he was worried about the safety of his girlfriend. He said he is still concerned about their safety more than a year later. Arazo said that he was convicted in two crimes of dishonesty in 2015 and 2016 and is now trying to turn his life around.
