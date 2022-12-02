Attorneys presented their closing arguments and the jury began deliberations in the case against two Nenana women Thursday, a mother and daughter accused of financially defrauding their elderly neighbor in a real estate deal.
Vickie Moyle, 64, and Annie Williams, 46, are charged with one felony count of scheming to defraud more than $10,000 and one felony count of theft involving more than $25,000 from their neighbor, Mae Jensen, according to court documents.
Investigator Andrea Jacobson completed her testimony for the state. She testified that when she spoke with Jensen during her investigation, Jensen appeared confused when discussing her property taxes and the sale of her home.
Moyle told Jacobson that Jensen knew exactly what she was doing when she sold her home, Jacobson testified.
“I did not think [Jensen] was capable of making such an enormous decision on her own,” Jacobson told jurors.
Moyle told Jacobson that no one told her property taxes could not be collected until after the deed was signed, Jacobson said. During her interview, Jacobson testified Moyle appeared to be defensive and aggressive.
Jacobson testified that she came to the conclusion Moyle and Williams knew that no taxes were owed before buying Jensen’s home.
The state rested its case.
The defense raised a motion for a judgement of acquittal. Superior Court Judge Haines found the evidence presented by the state sufficient to survive a motion for a judgement of acquittal.
Vickie Moyle and Annie Williams did not testify.
Attorneys presented their closing arguments to the jury.
Prosecutor Tylor Schmitt told jurors that Moyle and Williams used the trust they had with Jensen to steal her home. Moyle and Williams were very clear that no taxes were owed on the property, but they failed to tell Jensen that, Schmitt said.
Vickie Moyle’s attorney, Amy Welch, challenged that it didn’t make sense for Moyle to understand what the city could or could not do with the taxes and yet have the city still be confused about the matter.
“Even the folks at the city didn’t know what the situation was,” Welch said.
Annie Williams’ attorney, Kenneth Covell, argued that the city never sent out a statement with a zero balance and that the paper statements are all the jury has to rely on. He claimed that the evidence of Moyle and Williams returning the house to Jensen was evidence of their innocence.
The Fairbanks jury began their deliberations.
