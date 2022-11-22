In court

Law enforcement officers and a defense investigator testified before a Fairbanks jury on Monday in the trial for a man accused of killing his sister in 2018. The state rested its case.

Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, of Fairbanks, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his half-sister, Jasmine States, on Jan. 30, 2018.

