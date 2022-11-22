Law enforcement officers and a defense investigator testified before a Fairbanks jury on Monday in the trial for a man accused of killing his sister in 2018. The state rested its case.
Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, of Fairbanks, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his half-sister, Jasmine States, on Jan. 30, 2018.
Detective Scott Adams testified that he responded to the incident on Carr Avenue in 2018, applied and was granted a search warrant for the home, and processed the crime scene with forensic technician Kathi Young. He also took photographs of shoe prints near the end of Marika Road, he testified.
Sgt. Lee Bruce took the stand and said he went to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Jan. 30, 2018, in an attempt to interview Jasmine States. He testified that he applied and was granted a search warrant for Kameroff-Akaran’s home on Yale Way. He said that he found a shirt and pants that Kameroff-Akaran had been identified as wearing in surveillance footage from Advanced Family Dentistry and shoes with soles that matched the prints found off Marika Road, as well as jeans. The khaki pants and jeans appeared to have blood stains, Bruce said.
The defense called its first witness to testify, Sgt. Tyler Stuart, who said he spoke with eyewitness Cody White on the day of the shooting. Stuart told the jury that White was exasperated and in shock. White quickly told Stuart that Kameroff-Akaran hit States with the gun and shot her with the gun, Stuart testified.
Amber Schlesinger, an investigator from the public defender’s office, testified that she interviewed Cody White in February 2022 about his observations on the day of States’ shooting. She testified to recording their conversation and that she did not doctor or alter the recording.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. today.
