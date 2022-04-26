A new state report shows progress to address air pollution in the Fairbanks North Star Borough has stalled. Numbers from 2021 show a slight increase in PM2.5, or particulate pollution, particularly in North Pole.
While the increase is minor and pollution levels in North Pole are half of what they were in 2014, it’s not clear if the levels are on track to decrease enough to satisfy federal requirements by 2024 as modeling two years ago had suggested.
The 29-page report is the second annual report on the state of air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC will continue to introduce new regulations for how residents can heat buildings in the Fairbanks area based on the SIP, or the State Implementation Plan, according to the report.
“Curtailment (prohibitions on wood stove use) continues to be the most effective measure for reducing emissions during winter inversion episodes,” the air quality report reads.
The report concludes that “as the programs identified in the air quality plan continue to be implemented and new programs are initiated, progress toward attainment should continue.”
One of the biggest pending new regulations, starting Sept. 1, is that only No. 1 diesel may be sold in the nonattainment area of the borough. By the end of 2024, small-scale coal-fired heaters and outdoor hydronic heaters must be removed in the federally recognized nonattainment area, covering the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole and neighborhoods in between.
Required monitoring
High levels of PM2.5 are why Fairbanks and North Pole neighborhoods are under federally required monitoring and tight rules for what can come out of chimneys on winter days when the air is thick with exhaust. PM2.5 has been shown in study after study to degrade human health.
Data in the new report shows that residents spent this past winter under burning restrictions for almost 40 days. That’s fewer days than the winter of 2020-2021 when North Pole was under burning restrictions for 58 days.
In Fairbanks, residents spent 34 days under restrictions — far few than the 54 and a half days spent with home heating restrictions in place during the winter prior.
The shortest air alert issued for the winter of 2021-2022 was for 12 hours and the longest lasted 96 hours or four days, according to the report.
“There are times when the use of a wood fired heating device is allowed during curtailment, but only with a waiver. A waiver may be granted by DEC if the applicant meets specified requirements,” the report reads.
An increase in violations
The DEC issued 28 waivers for the winter of 2021-2022, down from the previous two winters.
The report also listed the number of potential observed air quality violations, 142, for the winter that is just now ending. That’s up from recent years when the number of potential observed violations was listed in the 80s, but the report said that that is likely due to social distancing policies put in place due to Covid-19. Staff were forced to conduct observations alone.
“DEC’s approach is to focus on notification and information when approaching violators for the first time,” the report reads. “However, DEC has noted repeat violators over the years that have not responded to the informational approach. As DEC tracks these repeat violators, the frequency with which DEC will apply advanced enforcement responses is expected to increase, as seen by the first issuances of formal Notices of Violation in 2020/2021.”
The state of Alaska issued three NOVs during the winter of 2020-2021 and six this past winter.
A Notice of Violation is defined on the DEC website as “a written ticket informing a business or individual that they have failed to comply with a state regulation or statute. A Notice of Violation (NOV), is not an order but rather a notice to a person that a violation of the statutes, regulations, or permit condition occurred. The majority of enforcement work in DEC is started with the NOV. The NOV is issued when it is believed that formal notification is necessary to generate appropriate remedial response by the violator or to document a violation.”
The number of compliance letters, which come before a Notice of Violation, sent out this past winter by the DEC was listed as 136, which is up from recent years but down compared with the winter of 2018-2019.
The DEC added three new staff this past winter, according to the report.
“However, due to hiring difficulties and staff turnover, there was limited time when all three season staff positions were filled,” the report reads. “These additional staff supported expanded observations as well as helped conduct compliance rate surveys. They were given different work schedules to help overcome some of the logistical issues encountered in previous years. The additional supplemental staff will be funded for the next four winter seasons.”
The state has registered 456 wood-fired appliances since January 2020 when stove registration went into effect, according to the report. The majority of the stove registrations happened on new devices or on devices associated with properties that changed owners.
The borough’s ranking by the American Lung Association in its State of the Air report improved in 2022.
Last year, Fairbanks was listed as the No. 1 dirtiest city for short-term particulate pollution out of 216 metropolitan areas, including Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This year, Fairbanks fell back to No. 3 with Bakersfield and Fresno, both in California, jumping ahead.
For year-round particulate pollution, Fairbanks was listed as the No. 6 dirtiest metropolitan area out of 204 metropolitan areas last year and improved this year to No. 7.
The full state report can be downloaded from bit.ly/3Loc0Hi.