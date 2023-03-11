Microreactor graphic

Nuclear microreactors, like the Defense Department’s Project Pele, are being researched and developed, are small enough to be transported in trucks. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation released its draft permitting regulations regarding the technology Thursday for public comment. I

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation released draft permit regulations on advanced nuclear microreactors for public comment, according to a DEC news release.

The draft regulations come in response to the U.S. Air Force microreactor pilot program, which would test the first commercially operational microreactor at Eielson Air Force Base by the end of 2027.

