The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation released draft permit regulations on advanced nuclear microreactors for public comment, according to a DEC news release.
The draft regulations come in response to the U.S. Air Force microreactor pilot program, which would test the first commercially operational microreactor at Eielson Air Force Base by the end of 2027.
According to DEC, the permit regulations were drafted to support Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s energy innovation push examine diversifying and improving Alaska’s energy sources.
“In preparation for future commercial use of this sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy resource, DEC is developing regulatory requirements to provide our communities with the information they need to explore clean energy options for use at the local level,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Brune in a released statement.
Advanced microreactors are small nuclear reactors that can produce anywhere from 1 megawatt to 50 megawatts of power, depending on the size and scope.
The draft regulations outline the permitting process and would update Alaska state statute to deal with nuclear facilities.
Applicants would need to obtain a siting permit from DEC and approval by the municipality or borough with local jurisdiction (or the legislature for potential sites in the Unorganized Borough).
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ultimately decides on licensing, construction, operation, and safety and security for nuclear facilities.
Industry experts cited the technology’s potential and safety features during a forum hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Center for Energy and Power in October.
The panelists noted the technology being tested has significant built-in safety features, a greatly reduced footprint compared to traditional nuclear power plants and are designed to be modular without the need to be refueled for up to a decade.
Cristian Rabati, vice president of business development for Ultra Safe Nuclear Company, in October called microreactors as “walk-away safe.”
“The concept is that the margin of safety is so large and forgiving that even if no one is reacts, the reactor will not only be safe for the surrounding population but preserve itself without being damage,” Rabati.
UNSC partnered with Copper Valley Electric Association to conduct a feasibility study about installing a microreactor in Valdez at some point in the future.
The Air Force selected Eielson AFB for the pilot project because of its remote location in Interior Alaska. The project will demonstrate “a promising power source for remote domestic military installations critical to the national security infrastructure.”
The Air Force released the project for bid last September, and hosted five potential companies who are all developing their own technology. A company will make selected a later this year. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will oversee the licensing requirements, but the reactor will be commercially operated by a contractor and power sold to Eielson in a power-cost agreement.
Dunleavy envisions the technology as a potential for powering remote communities dependent on diesel power, mining camps and for emergency response teams if a local community’s power grid was devastated during a natural disaster such as earthquakes or major storms.
“Microreactors will be transformative for Alaska,” Dunleavy said in the news release. “They can deliver clean, safe, carbon free energy in areas on and off the road system. The draft regulations are an important step to revolutionizing energy production in our state.”
