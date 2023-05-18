A Wednesday update from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management painted a stark image of damage caused by Yukon River flooding.
Two homes were flooded in Eagle from the Friday evening flooding, and Department of Public Transportation crews were still clearing ice from Mission Road, which separates the town from Eagle Village.
Circle sustained some of the worst damage from flooding on Saturday. Fifteen homes were flooded, at least three others pushed from their foundations, including one that was carried way on the Yukon.
“After access by air over the last three days, the [State Emergency Operations Center] is deploying a division supervisor to the community to establish on the ground and coordinate emergency response operations,” the update stated.
Communications, power and water have been knocked out in Circle. Tanana Chiefs Conference has provided portable power generators and drinking water, while the Alaska Energy Authority is deploying emergency generators and an electrician to Circle to restore limited power.
A full assessment needs to be conducted on the village’s power grid before it can be reenergized.
In Fort Yukon, some homes were flooded and waters reached some public homes.
A massive ice flow was responsible for the flooding as it moved downstream over the weekend. It lodged downriver, causing waters to spill over the banks into the impacted communities.
The National Weather Service lifted its flood advisory on the Yukon Wednesday after reporting that the ice jam broke up near Rampart with the ice floating down river. However, ice remained on the river and water levels could still fluctuate.
On the Kuskokwim River, several Crooked Creek homes flooded and four were pushed from their foundations. Crooked Creek’s school has served as an emergency shelter and the village’s clinic remains operational.
Power was partially restored to Crooked Creek and the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation in Bethel shipped in water, clean-up supplies, medical supplies and two medical providers.
“YKHC will deliver 2000 pounds of water, cleaning supplies and MREs this evening, as long as the remaining part of the runway remains open,” YKHC President and CEO Dan Winkelman said in a prepared statement on Sunday. “YKHC will continue to coordinate with the Tribe, State and the National Guard to do whatever is necessary for the health and safety of Crooked Creek residents.”
Donlin Gold has also provided food, water and communications equipment.
In Glennallen, DOT reported that Moose Creek had crested over its banks due to snow melt. Multiple homes and public buildings were flooded, along with the IGA grocery store. The Copper River community’s sewer system was also impacted, resulting in the community setting up portable toilets until repairs are complete.
