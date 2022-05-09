Fairbanks residents who see smoke rising from the Creamer’s Field area within the next month should probably not be alarmed. The Division of Forestry and Department of Fish and Game will be conducting several prescribed burns on fields in the migratory waterfowl refuge, potentially starting as early as today.
Fire personnel should burn four fields totaling roughly 40 acres, a small fraction of the refuge, according to the Division of Forestry. The burns will take place anytime from today through the end of the month.
Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Sam Harrel emphasized that when the burns will take place is extremely dependent on the weather. However, Harrel said because rain is in the forecast over the next few days, a Monday burn is unlikely.
Prescribed burns serve a variety of purposes, from benefiting the environment to helping firefighters prepare for the season.
Burning most of the dead grass — fire fuel — from the fields will reduce the potential for and severity of fires later in the season when the ground is drier. Burning dead vegetation also puts nutrients back into the soil, which helps the ecosystem.
“These prescribed burns are invaluable for the ecosystem,” explained Fish and Game wildlife biologist Ryan Klimstra. He added the state uses fire as a management tool to enhance soil quality and encourage native plant growth while at the same time removing weeds.
Lastly, prescribed burns provide a valuable training opportunity for firefighters to prepare for the upcoming season in a controlled environment.
“These burns give firefighters a chance to practice what they’ve been learning and reviewing in the classroom, as well as get their hands dirty with some real, live fire,” Fairbanks Area Fire Management Officer Gordon Amundson said in a statement.
Specifically, firefighters learn both about fire behavior and about how to conduct a controlled burn, Amundson said.
Creamer’s Field Refuge will mostly remain open during the burns, but some areas may be closed for safety reasons. Personnel will post signs at trailheads to warn trail users of any closures.