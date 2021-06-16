A trial was delayed in the case of a 38-year-old Circle man accused of attempting to murder his girlfriend’s brother in Fairbanks.
Witnesses say that Russell Carroll shot the man in the chest with a handgun at close range in the middle of the night last August at a dwelling on Mercier Street. The gunshot victim reportedly survived after emergency surgery at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
On Tuesday, the case was in state court before Superior Court Judge Patricia L. Haines for a scheduling hearing.
Carroll’s attorney asked for more time to consider a plea agreement.
“I do have an offer from the state, but there is a lot to go over with my client,” defense attorney Megan Comolli told Haines.
A trial originally scheduled for June 28 was moved to Aug. 23.
A felony complaint filed at the Rabinowitz Courthouse on Aug. 26, 2020, does not discuss a motive for the alleged attempted murder.
Carroll faces charges of felony first-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and attempted murder, an unclassified felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
Carroll was identified as the shooter by the gunshot victim and the victim’s son.
A criminal complaint, signed by Detective Avery Thompson of the Fairbanks Police Department, states that the incident happened about 3:30 a.m.
The victim’s son called 911 and reported that Carroll had shot his father, who was awakened by Carroll yelling and went to the living room to investigate.
Carroll, who witnesses say fled the scene, was arrested a short time later at the corner of 27th Avenue and Cowles Street. He made no statement to police, according to the complaint.
