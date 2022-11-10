The Fairbanks North Star School district faces some ups and downs over the next school year, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said during a state of the schools presentation Tuesday at a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Her largest focus revolved around a slight boost in enrollment, the district’s financial outlook and a push to boost the district’s literacy rates.
“We’ve gone through some pretty rough few years as a community and school district ,” Melin said. But she added the district’s role as a learning organization built on partnerships with families, businesses and local agencies has provided a stable foundation.
She noted some of the highlights from this year, including the closure of three Fairbanks neighborhood elementary schools (Joy, Anderson and Nordale), switching Fairbanks middle schools to a six-to-eighth grade model and repurposing the Nordale building into a learning hub for the BEST Homeschool and select alternative education programs.
Enrollment
Melin said the district finished its benchmark 20-day count, which tallies the number of students enrolled.
This school year, the pupil count hit 12,643 students, split between 7,171 enrolled in elementary school and 5,472 enrolled in middle and high school. This includes about 800 students who are enrolled in the BEST Homeschool program.
It’s a nearly-400 student increase over last October’s count, which tallied 12,268 students.
But Melin noted it’s still a historic drop from the enrollment nearly a decade ago.
“Over time there has been a gradual decline with some pretty significant drops and a gradual ascent,” Melin said.
The district had just over 14,000 students in the 2013-2014 school year, which dropped gradually by 800 over the next six years before the Covid-19 pandemic forced Alaska schools to take precautions and measures.
The 2020-2021 school year saw a drop to 11,260 students, before rebounding by just over a 1,000 the following school year.
The gradual decline, however, ties into funding the district receives from the state and how it plans its budget.
Financial outlook
“We are coming into this upcoming budget cycle with a significant deficit and we are at the end of life for our Covid funding,” Melin said.
The board of education will start its months-long budget process in the next year and anticipates having to deal with an $11 million deficit.
The school board had to handle a similar situation for the current year’s budget to balance a $19 million deficit, including closing the three schools. It also supplemented about $12 million and 112 positions with Covid-19 funding.
Melin said there were brief periods of reprieve, including one-time state funding, use of fund balance and Covid-19 relief funding. But the district faces challenges ahead.
“For the last 10 years, there’s been a $38 million decrease in our budget,” Melin said, noting it ties in with declining enrollment.
At the same time, the district has lost 250 full time positions, either due to attrition or budget cuts while the cost per employee has increased by $10,500.
“We have kicked the can down the road as long as we could. We’ve reached the end of the road and now we are going to have to reckon with that decrease in revenue and increased expenditures in a very significant way,” Melin said.
Pushing literacy
forward
Melin said the district will spearhead one major effort: increasing its students’ literacy rate.
“Literacy — reading and writing, speaking and listening — is the currency of the 21st century,” Melin said. “When you think about how many words that we read on a million different platforms, reading is that currency and the gateway to almost all other learning.”
She added while people can be savants with numbers, “you still need to know how to read to do math really well” and “you can have a brilliant scientific mind, but you need to know how to read science stuff.”
The district’s state standardized testing scores for the 2020-2021 school year showed 45% of students were either proficient or above proficient in English Language Arts, compared to 39.5% statewide. The 2018-2019 results showed 41.8% proficiency; there was no statewide testing in 2019-2020 due to the pandemic.
“It’s important that our students know how to read complex texts, know how to write and analyze and think about texts,” Melin said.
She cited a 2020 Gallup poll that stated if all U.S. adults could read at a 6th grade level, “it could have a $2.2 trillion annual positive impact on the economy.” The poll also noted that when incarcerated individuals learn to read, recidivism is reduced from 75% to 15% in general.
Other news
Melin provided updates on other areas as well, including transportation.
The board of education plans to vote on an amended contract for Durham School Services, which will incorporate minivans into the student transportation fleet. The minivans will supplement bus service, not replace it, and the main focus will be to serve foster and homeless students as well as students who live in low-density areas not currently covered by bus service.
Durham and the school district started the school year off with significantly reduced routes due to a bus driver shortage.
The North Star Middle College program will expand to become a school of choice, similar to Hutchinson High School and BEST Homeschool.
The district plans to expand its enrollment to include both high school juniors and seniors and boost enrollment from 40 to 125 next year and 175 in 2024-2025. The North Star college plan allows participating students to earn both high school and college credits by attending some classes at their home attendance school and at University of Alaska Fairbanks. Students are eligible to take a minimum seven college credits a semester.