The Fairbanks North Star School district faces some ups and downs over the next school year, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said during a state of the schools presentation Tuesday at a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Her largest focus revolved around a slight boost in enrollment, the district’s financial outlook and a push to boost the district’s literacy rates.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.