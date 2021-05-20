The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services website was hacked this week, just as the Alaska Court System was coming back online from a cybersecurity attack.
The two breaches of state websites occurred less than a year after the Alaska Division of Elections was hacked, exposing the names and personal information of more than 100,000 voters.
But Alaska officials said Wednesday they are not aware of any connection that links the intrusions.
“There are constant threats from people worldwide trying to infiltrate IT systems,” DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum said in a press statement Tuesday, when he disclosed the DHSS hack.
Officials are left with the same questions: What is the motive? Who is behind it?
A DHSS spokesperson said Wednesday that the department has no details on whether the hack of its website is related to any other recent cyber attack against the state of Alaska.
Up to 20 DHSS programs are offline, including the public website, Vital Records System, Find a Childcare Provider service, and a case management system for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
DHHS discovered the cyber attack on Monday and shut down its website as it worked to limit damage and secure services, according to a press release.
At the Alaska Court System, spokesperson Mara Rabinowitz said that there is no evidence to suggest that the breach of its computer network, discovered April 29, is connected to the DHSS cyber attack.
“The court’s network [has been] disconnected from the internet since May 1, 2021, and from the State of Alaska’s network since May 3,” Rabinowitz said. “We have restored several online services, but our connection to the State network has not been restored at this time.”
The technology team at the court system identified unusual activity in the network a few days after the intrusion.
Services are coming back online, as problems are fixed and security measures tightened. Email is back. The public can now access CourtView, which is the electronic system for managing court information. The public can once again use credit and debit cards to pay fines, fees and surcharges online after the system was disconnected.
“We need to rebuild some servers and restore others that were impacted,” Rabinowitz said. “We also need to enable software for our online systems to make them more secure. With our small IT staff, this takes time.”
History of cyber attacks
This month’s cyber attacks follow a 2020 hack of the state’s online voter registration system that exposed personal information of more than 100,000 Alaskans.
The hackers were identified as “outside actors” who used assets inside and outside the United States.
In 2016, hackers infiltrated the server that hosts Alaska’s public elections website. But no further damage was done before the attack was discovered, officials said.
