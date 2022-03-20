In the nearly 50 years that Alaska Rep. Bart LeBon has lived in Alaska, Republican Don Young was his only congressman.
“Don Young first won election to the U.S. House in 1973 during my time as a student at University of Alaska Fairbanks,” LeBon recalled. “Through the many political cycles that followed his first election, I was always happy to support him as much as I knew he was proud to support all of us.”
LeBon and other state lawmakers mourned the death of Young, the longest-serving member in the current Congress.
The governor’s office, meanwhile, confirmed Saturday that there will be a special election called to fill Young’s seat in the U.S. House. The special primary election will be scheduled within 90 days, as required by law.
The election will be under the state’s new system of ranked choice voting. It will be Alaska’s first ranked choice election.
Under state law, a special primary and general election are held when a U.S. congressional seat is vacated. Dates have yet to be determined.
Young’s replacement will finish his term, which ends in January 2023. Young was up for re-election in 2022, with Alaska’s primary to be held in August and the general election in November.
Young, 88, died Friday after losing consciousness while traveling with his wife, Anne, and a staff member. Their final destination was Alaska to attend campaign events, as Young sought a record 26th term in office.
A former Fort Yukon mayor and state lawmaker, Young was first elected to Congress in 1973 in a special election for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House. He won and kept winning, becoming the longest-serving Republican House member ever.
“His historic legacy will not soon be forgotten, and I consider it to have been both an honor and pleasure to have known him, even if on only a casual basis,” LeBon said.
Republican Rep. Mike Cronk recalled his first meeting with Young. Cronk was a 16-year-old high school student on a trip to Washington, D.C., for a firsthand look at Congress in action.
“I’ll never forget the time he took for us and [how he] made us feel special,” said Cronk, who was inspired by the meeting. “Congressman Young was a larger than life presence in Washington, D.C., for Alaska.''
Cronk said that Young “served Alaska with his heart, and I am truly thankful for his leadership and all he did for the great state of Alaska.”
Known as the Dean of the House for his seniority, Young and his legacy will not soon be forgotten by Alaska’s political leaders, including some who considered Young a role model for his dedication to public service and Alaska.
“His spirit, legacy and heart will forever be a part of the great state of Alaska,” Cronk said. “Rest in peace, Congressman Young. Alaska salutes your service to this great state.”
Sen. Scott Kawasaki noted on social media that Young was first elected to higher office before he was born. Kawasaki, a Democrat from Fairbanks, said the news of Young’s death spread quickly at the state Capital as lawmakers wrapped up their work Friday evening.
“My heart goes out to his wife Anne, his family and many friends he has made in his 50 years of public service,” Kawasaki said on Twitter.
Kawasaki recalled Young’s willingness to debate and discuss issues with his opponents, albeit in a gruff style. He added that “Congressman Young was a fighter and a champion for everything Alaska, and he will be missed.”
Young, an advocate of Alaska’s gas and oil industry, softened his cantankerous style with humor.
When a Russian politician threatened Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego over his visit to Ukraine in December, Young tweeted “I heard the Russians are trying to come after my buddy … Don’t worry Ruben, I’m the only member of Congress with the skills, training, and experience to bring a knife to a gunfight.” In a photo with the tweet, Young is smiling and holding a knife.
In a 2020 interview with the New York Times, the 86-year-old congressman was asked how much longer he planned to serve. Young replied: “God will decide that, or the voters.”