Alaska plans to roll out a new drone program designed to provide rural or remote communities with additional emergency response capabilities, according to an Alaska Department of Public Transportation news release.
The Alaska Rural Remote Operations Work Plan (or ARROW) will provide unmanned aerial system (UAS) tools to 10 communities to be selected in order “to respond to natural and man-made disasters, protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring the safety of residents in these remote areas.
“UAS technology will ensure that emergency responders are dispatched quickly to protect critical infrastructure and potentially save lives following a disaster in rural Alaska,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a released statement.
A federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation funded ARROW, which the state used to secure additional support from the the Federal Aviation Administration’s BEYOND Program and Alaska Center for UAS Integration (ACUASI) at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The grant will also allow Alaska DOT and ACUASI to use beyond visual line of sight technology to inspect critical infrastructure. Currently, federal law limits the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles to a line of sight or requires a manned chase plane to follow the drone.
According to DOT, the ARROW program affords rural communities the ability “to collect critical data for a shared statewide geographic information system.”
The state can then use the in response to natural and man-made disasters affecting critical infrastructure in historically underserved communities.
“This is particularly important in Alaska, where many remote communities are vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes, wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events,” DOT stated in its release.
U.S. drone manufacturer Skydio will supply the equipment for the ARROW program.
“We have consistently seen the positive impact drone technology can have on public safety and critical infrastructure resilience, especially in remote, hard-to-reach areas,” said Adam Bry, CEO of Skydio.