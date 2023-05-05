Flying Drones

Nick Adkins helps a visitor try their hand at flying a simulated drone, through the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration.

Kris Capps/news-miner

 Kris Capps

Alaska plans to roll out a new drone program designed to provide rural or remote communities with additional emergency response capabilities, according to an Alaska Department of Public Transportation news release.

The Alaska Rural Remote Operations Work Plan (or ARROW) will provide unmanned aerial system (UAS) tools to 10 communities to be selected in order “to respond to natural and man-made disasters, protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring the safety of residents in these remote areas.