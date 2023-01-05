Ongoing military growth will continue to buffer the Fairbanks North Star Borough area’s economy even as the region braces for a continued housing crunch, according to an Alaska state economist.
Sara Teel, a Juneau-based economist with the Alaska Department of Labor, projects Fairbanks will see a third year of modest job recovery but a lot of uncertainties tied to energy costs and the labor market.
“This looks to be a challenging year for Fairbanks, with uncertainty about oil prices, inflation, the war in Ukraine and what it could mean for troops and prices, continued supply and worker shortages and a possible national recession,” Teel wrote. “The federal [Infrastructure Act] will stimulate some growth this year, but substantial funding disbursement isn’t likely in 2023.”
Overall, the Fairbanks area can expect a 1.1% increase in available job positions this year, mostly linked to tourism, retail and military growth. It’s within the tepid job recovery it experienced in 2021 (1.7%) and 2022 (less than 1%).
“The projects really look like what we’ve been tracking over this next year,” said Jomo Stewart, president and CEO of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (or FEDC).
Stewart said the FEDC has been watching the economic forecasts throughout 2022, including facilitating a presentation by Nolan Klouda with the University of Alaska Anchorage Alaska Center for Economic Development.
Teel noted the Fairbanks area was less impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic compared to other regions in Alaska, which rely more on tourism. Fairbanks lost only 6.6% of its jobs in 2020 compared to Anchorage, which lost nearly 8% and Southeast, which shed 13.5% of its jobs.
Fairbanks jobs grew by 1.7% in 2021 and just under 1% in 2022; last year saw a gain of 500 private jobs, 400 of them tourism-related.
Scott McCrea, president and CEO of Explore Fairbanks, remains cautiously optimistic about this year’s projections.
“It’s going to be a strong year,” McCrea said. “We know that with the cruise industry that brings land tours to Fairbanks is supposed to be a record summer, and new international markets have opened up.”
But McCrea noted some factors are on the horizon, including whether inflation will impact travel demand this year and the concerns of a looming recession.
“In terms of the average daily rates across the country, hotel rates have been the highest they’ve ever been,” McCrea said. Rates may go down slightly this year, but will remain higher than 2019.
Another concern: filling those vacant positions. Despite job market recoveries, filling the positions have been challenging.
“Workforce development still remains a bigger challenge for the visitors coming in,” McCrea said. “We saw improvements this year but it’s still a challenge getting people back into those critical positions.”
McCrea noted the challenge plays across all job sectors, from local government to retail.
“We have been working with our industry partners to see what methods are working for them,” McCrea said.
Military serves as a buffer
Eielson Air Force Base’s military buildup over two years while preparing for the beddown of two F-35 squadrons and the consideration that many jobs in the borough were considered essential provided a strong buffer.
Teel wrote that the military buildup boosted the borough population. Eielson’s population was 3,600 in 2019, but burst to 7,600 by the first half of 2022.
“The borough’s job recovery would have been slower without this cushion,” Teel wrote.
Eielson’s military growth will continue as the Air Force plans to assign four additional KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in phases starting this year. The new assignments will bring with it infrastructure projects to accommodate the additional aircraft, an estimated 254 new personnel, and an undetermined amount of family members.
A boost to construction jobs
Upcoming planned construction projects are expected to generate 100 jobs in 2022, according to Teel’s report.
Those projects include the demolition of the 70-year-old 11-story Polaris Building after the city received $10 million to tear it down, and local road and infrastructure jobs are on the books for this construction season.
The city of Fairbanks tentatively plans to tear down the one-story Polaris Annex this winter and use it as a staging ground, pending final review. Tearing down the Polaris itself will be a more lengthy process that requires logistics and final cost assessments, including the shipment of debris to the Lower 48 due to certain contaminants that can’t be disposed of in Alaska landfills.
Mayor David Pruhs has also committed to gathering input from impacted downtown businesses before anything goes out to bid.
Housing crunch
Teel’s report notes a home growth spurt has helped alleviate some housing demands, but not enough.
To spur development, both the borough and North Pole encouraged growth and the Borough Assembly approved a tax incentive for new multi-family housing. New housing has started, more so for the North Pole area than for Fairbanks.
The rental market has also tightened over the past two years, falling from 19% in 2020 to 7% last year, while inflation and competition spiked rent by 4.7% in 2022.
Stewart, with FEDC, notes that the Fairbanks area is more complex than limited housing. He said existing single family homes have become more cost-inefficient as heating oil costs increase.
“You’ve got a housing stock that really needs to be upgraded or replaced with more energy-efficient ones,” Stewart said.
FEDC, in partnership with the borough and other agencies, formed a working group to address the housing shortage after Eielson announced the F-35 beddown.
Stewart noted that the military’s base housing allowance for off-base living arrangements can skew the rental market. Larger apartment complexes adjust for the housing allowance, leading to higher rental rates.
“It is a bit of a quandary,” Stewart said. “We want the our service members and their families to be supported, but locally we have to watch on the side and advise as it impacts our availability for local families.”
Some industries
challenged
Teel’s report reflects only flat growth for state and federal government jobs, a continuation of 2022. The upcoming fire season might bring a temporary boost but federal jobs are expected to remain flat at 3,200 jobs and state to retain its 4,300 positions, including the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Despite flat federal and state government jobs, job demand remains strong for municipal jobs in the borough and the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole. The borough alone has more than 50 permanent and part-time positions open, while the city needs to fill police officer and dispatcher openings.
The Fairbanks school district likewise faces a difficult budget process this year.
“Public schools faced a more challenging environment last year,” Teel wrote. Continued declining enrollment means less money from the state, which provides 65% of its funding.
For the last several years, per-pupil funding has remained flat, and while Teel notes a $30 increase to the Base Student Allocation will help, “costs have risen considerably.”
The area lost 200 government jobs in 2022, with at least half linked to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The school district faces a $17 million deficit in its next fiscal year, higher operational costs and a still-uncertain labor cost increase with two union contracts still unresolved.