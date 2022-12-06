The state is planning to offer a plea deal in the case of a Fairbanks man accused of fatally shooting his half-sister; if the deal is not accepted, the state will pursue a retrial.
A Fairbanks jury found Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 23, of Fairbanks, not guilty on Nov. 30 on counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jasmine States and first-degree attempted murder of eye-witness Cody White. However, the jury found Kameroff-Akaran guilty of assault in the third-degree, a lesser-included offense for the first-degree attempted murder charge.