The Manh Choh gold mine project, a joint venture between Kinross Alaska and Contango Ore, plans to begin operations in the second half of 2024. Slated as a five-year project, it has sparked economic hopes for the Interior and the Native Village of Tetlin.
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DOLWD) sees it as a viable job creator — to the extent that it’s providing a major grant to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Mining and Training Petroleum Service program (or MAPTS).
The $300,000 grant will help “train local residents for jobs at the Kinross-operated Manh Choh project located on Tetlin tribal land near Tok,” a DOLWD news release states. The grant follows in the footsteps of a visit by Gov. Mike Dunleavy of the Delta Mine Training Center, according to DOWLD Acting Commissioner Cathy Muñoz.
“The pilot project will support the training of up to 28 residents from the Tok area and bring high-paying jobs to the rural community,” Muñoz said.
MAPTS will provide the training at its center near Delta Junction.
Kinross touts the Manh Choh project as an economic driver for the Interior, noting it will increase production operations for the Kinross Fort Knox mill near Fox.
An economic analysis by McKinley Research Group (formerly the McDowell Group) noted the mining project will generate 250 to 300 new construction jobs and between 300 and 600 mining and trucking jobs.
The average annual wage was estimated at $130,000 plus benefits.
Overall, the McKinley analysis cites that 950 jobs total (direct, indirect and induced) will be created between 2024 and 2028, for $120 million worth of payroll over four and half years.
The mining project will be on land owned by the Native Village of Tetlin, which will receive royalties in return. Since the village owns the land outright, its tribal members aren’t shareholders of the region’s Alaska Native Corporation Doyon, Limited, and thus ineligible for Doyon dividends or scholarships.
Tetlin would also see infrastructure improvements and the promise of an elder’s homing center for the Tok region.
Meg Smith, Manh Choh’s human resources manager, called the grant an exciting development for residents in Tok and Tetlin.
“The partnership between the DOLWD, MAPTS and the Kinross-operated Manh Choh project is an example of how to prepare a local workforce for mining careers that are in high demand in Alaska. We are already scheduling several job fairs for the week of March 21st in the surrounding communities.”
MAPTS Director William Bieber highlighted the benefits of the grant, adding trainees will gain the skills necessary to start and hold mine-related jobs that can transfer to other industries.
“This program and facility is the only one in the world that trains entry-level miners in a real mining environment,” Bieber said in a news release.
The Manh Choh mine project hasn’t gone without controversy as several residents voiced concern or opposition to the project’s ore transportation component.
Kinross plans to haul the ore over 240-plus miles of public highways between Tok and Kinross Fort Knox on a 24/7 cycle, using semi-trucks pulling double side dump trailers totaling 95 feet and carrying a maximum load of 50 tons and total gross vehicle weight of 82.5 tons per vehicle.
The planned method involves going through Tok, Delta Junction, Salcha, near North Pole, through parts of Fairbanks (along the Mitchell Expressway, Peger Road and Johansen Expressway).
Organizations including the nonprofit Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways have opposed the ore haul plan, stressing a risk to safety, impacts to air quality, noise and the state’s road infrastructure. ASAH stipulates it’s not against the mining component but are pushing for Kinross to adopt alternative solutions.
The Alaska Department of Transportation took community concerns to heart and launched a comprehensive corridor analysis plan headed by an independent consultant. The analysis will include impacts caused by the Kinross ore haul plan, among various other concerns.
Kinross itself has committed to establishing strict driver safety standards in conjunction with its contractor, North Pole-based Black Gold Transportation. The contractor was stood up by its parent company, Black Gold Express, for the purpose of the ore haul.