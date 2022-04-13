The Tanana Valley State Forest Citizens’ Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, April 14, at the Fairbanks Department of Natural Resources building, with the meeting including opportunities for public testimony.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with public testimony starting around 8:45 p.m. The agenda includes local and state topics. Among the items are updates on a revision to the TVSF Management Plan (which was created in 2001) and updates the Rosie Creek Recreation and Forestry Partnership as well as an update on the committee’s participation in the NASA-funded research project, “Investigating Changes in Forests Across Alaska and Canada.” There will also be an update on forestry activities across the state, and the committee will go over the five-year schedule of timber sales.
The Tanana Valley State Forest includes 1.81 million acres in the Tanana River Basin Area of East-Central Alaska. The forest stretches from close to the Canada border to Manley Hot Springs.
In addition to timber, the forest is open to mining, gravel extraction, and oil and gas leases. The area balances timber production with recreational opportunities, including hiking, dog mushing and skiing. Near Fairbanks, the Rosie Creek Trails are located within the forest.
The Fairbanks DNR building is located at 3700 Airport Way. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at bit.ly/3vdia6b.