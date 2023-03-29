The state of Alaska wants to have a more of a say on the dredge discharge permitting process for its wetlands.
According to Shannon Miller, program manager for the Department of Environmental Conversation’s division of water, assuming that active role would streamline a lot of application processes.
The state has taken an interest in having more control over the program and the related permitting processes. About 43% of Alaska’s surface, or 174 million acres, contains wetlands, from tundra and permafrost to marshes and bogs.
“We have a lot at stake here in Alaska,” Miller said. “The state feels that we can better manage its wetlands than the feds can.”
The policy applies to Section 404 of the Clean Water Action, which regulates the discharging of dredged materials into U.S. waters, including wetlands.
The 404 program regulates permitted projects including commercial and residential development, water resource projects such as dams and levees, mining and infrastructure projects.
“It’s everything from your housing pad to housing development,” Miller said.
The state has considered taking over the process for a decade. The Alaska Legislature passed Senate Bill 27, which authorized the state to assume the permitting authority.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) currently oversees the bulk of wetland permitting processes. Should it succeed in its goal, Miller said the state would take on 75% of the responsibility.
USACE retains responsibility for 47 major waterways and Denali State Park, especially wetland issues transport interstate or foreign commerce.
EPA’s authority would have veto power.
“If the state doesn’t do something as required by federal law, the EPA can veto it,” Miller said.
Miller said a streamlined process will also eliminate a lot of hoops, condense the application process and eliminate at least one fee.
“We can take greater control of general permits and the public hearing process,” Miller said. She added greater control means easier collaboration with other agencies such as Department of Natural Resources or Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The House Finance Committee and the full House favored the takeover last year. However, the Senate watered it down and the final budget only funded a $1 million feasibility study. The study, released in January, concluded the state benefits from assuming the Section 404 permitting program.
She said the USACE performs about 775 permitting actions per year, but the state can reduce the scope to 581 actions per year.
Taking over the process requires a memorandum of agreement with the EPA, USACE and possibly the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Services. Miller said the application process has the added benefit of EPA input.
“By the time the agreement goes to EPA it will be a full application, and they will have seen it several times,” Miller said.
Adopting the program would require two years.
“We have to get this program established before we can assume the program,” Miller said. “We have to prove that we can do it.
Funding, however, remains the largest obstacle.
Absorbing the duties would cost $4.9 million and an additional 28 full-time positions in the first year, plus an additional four people in the second year. In succeeding years, it would cost about $4.7 million annually.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration proposed taking over the federal wetlands program.
However, the House Finance Committee axed the item while amending its version of the state budget Monday in order to address a projected deficit. The wetlands permitting was cut in favor of funding Head Start.
Rep. Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham) said the program presents its own set of challenges, including unknown litigation.
“We don’t know what it’s going to cost us in the future,” Edgmon said. “There are those who want the 404 primacy to take place, but things have changed and the price of oil has dipped down quite a bit. The program would bring an indeterminate amount in the future.”
Head Start, on the other hand, has been well-established and its demonstrated results among low-income families.
Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok), Rep. Frank Tomaszewski (R-Fairbanks) and Rep. Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks) called the amendment into question.
“The assumption of 404 primacy would be to ensure that we can safely and efficiently create resource development and home building projects in a rapid way,” Stapp said.
Tomaszewski agreed, noting private business would benefit from adopting the 404 permitting process.
“The funding is less next year with more positions, and the state is actually working on receipts for the program,” Tomaszewski said.
Cronk and Stapp, however, called switching the funds to Head Start “an appropriate one.”
Miller, with DEC, said Tuesday in Fairbanks funding can still occur at any point once the budget reaches the House Floor.