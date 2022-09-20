The state of Alaska is broadening eligibility requirements for residents seeking the monkeypox vaccine.
The risk of infection remains low for most residents, but the Alaska Department of Health is making the vaccine available to anyone who believes they are at an increased risk for infection.
“We are moving away from tiered eligibility to decrease barriers and increase access to vaccines for Alaskans at risk for monkeypox infection or exposure,” Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz said in a news release announcing the changes.
The Jynneos vaccine — a two-dose intradermal shot given four weeks apart — is available for anyone who self-identifies having an increased risk of infection, she stated.
The monkeypox vaccination is not recommended for the general public but is recommended for residents who have an increased risk of infection. Transmission of monkeypox normally occurs from close, personal skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash.
People with two or more sexual partners and who are gay or bisexual are at increased risk, the Department of Health release states. Other people considered at risk are sex workers, people with intimate or close contact with people who are at risk, and people in certain job settings who might come in contact with the virus, such as health care workers.
The Jynneos vaccine is a two-dose vaccine with the second dose given four weeks after the first shot. You start building immunity after the first dose but are not considered fully protected until two weeks after the second dose, the state news release reads.
The vaccine — Jynneos is the trade name — is made using the weakened live virus and cannot cause smallpox, monkeypox or any other infectious disease. It is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, a biotech company headquartered in Denmark.
As of Monday, more than 450 doses have been given in Alaska, according to the Alaska Immunization Program within the Division of Public Health.
Residents should contact their local public health center or call the Alaska Covid and Monkeypox Helpline (hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays) at 907-646-3322 if they wish to be vaccinated. In Fairbanks, the vaccine is available at the Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center, 1025 Barnette St. The number to call is 907-452-1776.
The Department of Health has reported five cases of monkeypox in Alaska residents to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four of the cases occurred in Anchorage while one case is outside of Anchorage. Alaska’s resident cases can be found on the CDC’s case count map for the 2022 United States outbreak.
Monkeypox cases have been reported in every other state, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC.
