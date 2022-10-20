Two dozen parcels in the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project were awarded during the unsealing of bids Wednesday morning. The unsealing was done in person and broadcast virtually on Facebook.
According to Department of Natural Resources staff, 160 bids on 24 of the 27 parcels came in. The last three will be available for over-the-counter sale beginning Nov. 2.
“This helps our local economies and also helps with our food security,” said Kris Hess, deputy director for the Division of Mining, Land and Water. “We are trying to get more land into Alaskans’ hands for agricultural development.”
Parcels one and two were the largest, at just over 300 acres and requiring a minimum bid of around $55,000. The first parcel sold for just over $100,000, while the second parcel sold for around $105,000.
According to the Division of Agriculture, 15 bidders, both Alaskan and from Outside, bid on the lots.
“The strong local and national interest with this auction confirms the conversations occurring for decades about the potential for farming in the Nenana region,” said acting Division of Agriculture Director Mia Kirk in a prepared statement.
While the bids are awarded, prospective owners will be required to submit a farm conservation plan, which needs to be approved by the Division of Agriculture.
Erik Johnson, an agricultural specialist with the Division of Agriculture, said he’s excited about moving forward.
“I’m looking forward to working with everyone on their farm plans,” said Erik “Moe” Johnson. “This is just the first phase of many to come.”
Johnson said the Division of Agriculture plans to hold a series of workshops on crops, farm conservation plans and soil analysis.
Part of the farm conservation plan requires owners to clear at least 25% of the land within five years for agricultural use.
The Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project has been on the state’s radar for about 40 years as possible prime farmland. However, it was considered a lower priority compared to similar state-backed agricultural land sales in Point Mackenzie and Delta Junction due to inaccessibility.
The 2020 completion of the Nenana-Totchaket bridge across the Nenana River opened up possibilities.
The Alaska Department of Transportation is already planning for development of the area, including the improvement of the existing 12-mile Totchaket Road, which is currently a dirt road, and the eventual construction of 19 miles of additional road east toward the Kantishna River.
According to the DOT, the first 15.7 miles of new road extension will be built within the city of Nenana’s existing 500-foot wide public right of way easement.
Improvements to the existing road include replacing or rehabilitating three narrow bridges leftover from a gas exploration event, constructing an armored high water crossing in a seasonal flood area and improving drainage through culvert replacement and ditch work.
Initial roadwork is expected to start this fall, including brush clearing and improvements to culvert and drainage.
“The progress made today would not have been possible without the essential access that the Totchaket Road and New Nenana Bridge provided to farmers,” said DNR Deputy Commissioner Brent Goodrum in a news release. “As part of Governor Dunleavy’s Unlocking Alaska Initiative, this is a win-win for the people of Alaska who need affordable and sustainable food.”
