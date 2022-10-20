Nenana Ag

A sunlight-soaked stand of trees sticks out on a parcel that’s part of the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project.Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Two dozen parcels in the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project were awarded during the unsealing of bids Wednesday morning. The unsealing was done in person and broadcast virtually on Facebook.

According to Department of Natural Resources staff, 160 bids on 24 of the 27 parcels came in. The last three will be available for over-the-counter sale beginning Nov. 2.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.