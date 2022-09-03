Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project

Parcels of land ranging from 21 to 320 acres in size are up for sealed bid through Oct. 4 as part of the state’s Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project near Nenana.

Alaska continues to receive federal funding for agriculture initiatives, including $2 million from the United States Department of Agriculture for the state’s food security micro-grant program.

According to a news release from Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office, the $2 million will fund next year’s grant program.

