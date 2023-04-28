In court

The state and defense rested Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering a woman at a west Fairbanks home in 2019.

Patrick Marsh, 29, was charged with felony first-degree murder in connection with the death of 69-year-old Trisha Pearson at her Yankovich Road home on May 13, 2019. Justin Racette and Patrick Roach represented Marsh, and Anna Ralph represented the state.

