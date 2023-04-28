The state and defense rested Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering a woman at a west Fairbanks home in 2019.
Patrick Marsh, 29, was charged with felony first-degree murder in connection with the death of 69-year-old Trisha Pearson at her Yankovich Road home on May 13, 2019. Justin Racette and Patrick Roach represented Marsh, and Anna Ralph represented the state.
William Johnson testified that he and his girlfriend were sleeping at the Yankovich Road home on May 13, 2019. He said he woke up when he heard Pearson coming down the stairs and yelling. He said he heard Pearson insulting and belittling Marsh. The two left the home through a window when they heard Pearson yelling.
The state rested their case.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple denied a motion for a judgement of acquittal.
Marsh did not testify. The defense rested their case.
The trial will continue on Monday morning at the Fairbanks courthouse.
