Wearing protective masks and helmets, a group of people entered the contaminated site in downtown Fairbanks, avoiding shattered glass on the floor.
State and city officials met Tuesday to inspect the Polaris building and to discuss funding for its demolition. The delegation included representatives from the offices of Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan, the chair of the Polaris Group David Pruhs, City Engineer Bob Pristash, city’s Environmental Manager Andrew Ackerman and the Executive Director of the Downtown Association David Van den Berg.
“The building not structurally sound,” Ackerman said about Polaris. “But you can’t just implode the building with all the hazardous materials inside of it.”
The talks about Polaris demolition have been happening for years, but the main challenge to move the demolition forward is lack of funding. Since the Polaris Building is tall and houses mold, asbestos and pigeon waste that can be dangerous to breathe, the cost of its demolition would range between $8 million and $10 million, according to the project update from the Polaris Work Group.
To tackle the expensive project, the city has been looking at different funding options.
One recent idea to get rid of the building was to open the demolition project for bids. While other cities have been successful in getting private partnerships for redevelopment in return for a deal on the property, Ackerman said it’s not the most promising option for Polaris.
“This has such a high price tag to just get the building down because of hazmat materials,” he explained. “Also, I just think the real estate market is just not hot enough here that someone’s going to say, ‘Oh, this is a great deal, $10 million for demolition,’ even if we give them the property.”
In terms of federal funding, the city applied for and didn’t receive the competitive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program grant. The city also submitted the project to the Innovative Readiness Training program, a Department of Defense platform that combines military training with assisting U.S. communities.
“I don’t think DoD funding is off the table,” Legislative Assistant for Sen. Lisa Murkowski Matthew Hickey said. “The IRT was going to be tough, but it was a good thing to at least go through, check the box and even if it’s a no, you can use that as his momentum to say, ‘Okay, we looked at this and what else can we look at?’”
In June, the Fairbanks City Council discussed a resolution requesting funding from the federal infrastructure bill.
“We’ve looked at every federal funding option, every option,” Pruhs said.
“Why does it need federal funding?” Hickey asked.
“Because that’s the only hope we got,” Pruhs responded.
Meanwhile, Polaris keeps taking up space downtown for now.
“I know a few years ago, there was a banner on one side saying that Polaris is looking for love, and I thought that was kind of cute — it is looking for love,” said the owner of Lavelle’s Taphouse, Arlette Eagle-Lavelle. “It was never found.”
For Eagle-Lavelle, demolition directly affects her business, adjacent to the Polaris. When the delegation stopped at her taphouse on Tuesday, she said she is sometimes worried that the shards of glass would get carried to the taphouse, or that people trespassing into the building could put themselves in danger. But most of all, Eagle-Lavelle wants the demolition of the building or even just the annex to open up more space downtown, for housing, businesses or recreation.
“I’d love to see more options. I’d love to have neighbors or a park or another tap house,” she said. “I’m all for the movement in our downtown and it becoming a really great place to hang out. Local Fairbanks community would love to see this space used in another way.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.