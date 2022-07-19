A government-published election pamphlet with biographical information on who is running for local office, including a position statement, will be provided to voters by the city of Fairbanks this year.
Leaders at the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of North Pole are also considering the idea. All three municipalities hold nonpartisan elections.
The pamphlets would be similar to what the state provides every two years for its elections with biographical information and a statement from candidates, who would have broad editorial control with some limits.
“The city clerk shall reject any portion of a candidate’s biographical information or position statement deemed by the city clerk to be obscene, libelous, profane, defamatory, or affiliated with any political party,” reads the ordinance at the city of Fairbanks.
Measures at the borough and the city of North Pole have similar clauses.
The ordinance in Fairbanks won unanimous City Council approval on July 11.
All of the city’s elected leaders are mentioned as sponsors.
An ordinance by North Pole Mayor Mike Welch for his city to produce an election pamphlet was scheduled to be introduced on Monday.
The Borough Assembly will review a similar measure by Assemblyman Matt Cooper at a committee meeting on Thursday with a public hearing planned on July 28.
The idea is to provide the pamphlets to voters in time for the Oct. 4 local elections.
The filing period for local office is currently underway. The deadline is Friday.
At a minimum, if all three measures are approved, the municipalities would publish the biographical information on their websites and provide paper copies in the respective clerks offices.
Photos would also be requested of the candidates. Municipal clerks would be responsible for gathering the materials and making the information available no later than 30 days before an election.
Currently, clerks publish lists of political candidates with their contact information. Candidate financial disclosure statements are held by the clerks and provided to the public upon request.