Fairbanks area firefighters are inviting the public to join them this weekend for the first Great Alaskan 9/11 Stair Climb, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave.
To honor the 343 first responders who died in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2021, firefighters will join with community members to climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the emergency crews who climbed 110 stories in the World Trade Center.
Community members are encouraged to sign up and register to participate with the firefighters. The event is family friendly, untimed and open to the public. Proceeds will go to the Alaska State Fallen Firefighters Fund.
Registration is open online now, and the first 350 participants get a T-shirt. The fee for individuals registering by the end of day Friday is $50, with registration being $65 on Saturday, the day of the climb. For teams of up to six climbers, the fee is $250 by end of day Friday and $350 the day of event. For more information, email Dave Mattox at damattox@alaska.edu.
Participants can register online at register.chronotrack.com/r/62097. For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/GreatAlaskanMemorialStairClimb.