On behalf of the Airport Police and Fire chapter of the Public Safety Employee Association, Officer Shea Hallett, left, presents Chief Roger Stevener a check for the first Great Alaskan 9/11 Stair Climb. The event, which is Saturday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., pays tribute to fallen first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001, in terror attacks on the United States. Participants will run up the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, equal to the stairs in the World Trade Center.