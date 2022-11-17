Fairbanks, North Pole air quality

Eric Engman/News-Miner

An inversion traps air pollution in this 2015 file photo.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Parts of Fairbanks and North Pole are under a solid fuel burn ban to reduce smoke pollution.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is forecasting air pollution levels to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” at times at least through 2 p.m. on Friday when the burn ban expires.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.