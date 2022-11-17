Parts of Fairbanks and North Pole are under a solid fuel burn ban to reduce smoke pollution.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is forecasting air pollution levels to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” at times at least through 2 p.m. on Friday when the burn ban expires.
Residents are required to forgo heating with coal, wood and pellets — known as solid fuels — which contribute to unhealthy concentrations of PM2.5 — a ubiquitous substance linked to disease and death.
“Residents should rely instead on their home’s cleaner source of heat,” the Stage 1 air quality alert reads.
Only people with a waiver can burn during an air quality alert, according to the DEC.
The burning curtailment applies in a large swath of the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole and the Badger Road area.
Violators face a nasty letter from the DEC and possible future court action.
The burning curtailment started on Monday night.
Earlier this month, the DEC called this winter season’s first a Stage 1 air alert in North Pole.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has repeatedly led the nation for PM2.5 pollution with episodic levels at twice the federal limit.
