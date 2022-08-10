Tanana Valley Clinic

Tanana Valley Clinic is temporarily closing its OB/GYN services after losing several staff members.

Chena Health typically gets one or two new patients a day. Lately, it’s more like 15, after one of Fairbanks’ largest health care providers, Tanana Valley Clinic, announced it is temporarily closing its OB/GYN services. The clinic is losing four staff, which is causing other women’s health providers to absorb patients.

“Some providers are working longer hours,” said Nancy Bergen, office manager at Chena Health.

