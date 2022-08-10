Chena Health typically gets one or two new patients a day. Lately, it’s more like 15, after one of Fairbanks’ largest health care providers, Tanana Valley Clinic, announced it is temporarily closing its OB/GYN services. The clinic is losing four staff, which is causing other women’s health providers to absorb patients.
“Some providers are working longer hours,” said Nancy Bergen, office manager at Chena Health.
Foundation Health Partners, the nonprofit that owns Tanana Valley Clinic along with Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, is actively recruiting with hopes to restore OB/GYN services. The hospital will continue to accommodate women who are in labor through the Women Infant Services department.
“FMH’s labor and delivery and newborn care services will not be reduced because of the temporary closure of the TVC outpatient clinic,” reads an email from Kari Burrell, internal and external affairs senior director for Foundation Health Partners. “The OB/G call schedule is still fully covered and there is a separate team of physicians who serve as pediatric hospitalists.”
The clinic announced in June that OB/GYN services would be suspended and notified 7,100 patients. That’s all patients seen in the last five years by the providers who are leaving, according to Burrell.
The last day for outpatient OB/GYN services by the Tanana Valley Clinic is Friday.
Burrell explained that one medical provider is retiring, one got a job at another local clinic and two others are leaving the state.
“In the near term, the other OB/G practices in town understand that the TVC OB/G clinic is temporarily closing and anticipate taking on additional patients,” Burrell wrote. “We [FHP] do think in the long term that our community is of a size that we will need at least two new OB/G physicians and we are actively recruiting.”
Dr. Karl Baurick of Interior Women’s Health said his clinic is taking new patients with an additional physician, Dr. Jessica Young, who starts on Monday. OB/GYN providers are all working longer hours, he said.
“Everybody that was maybe three quarters full before are now full,” Baurick said.
It’s not clear when Tanana Valley Clinic will restore its OB/GYN services.
“We won’t reopen the clinic until we have new physicians onboard,” Burrell wrote. “We are actively recruiting, but do not have commitments yet so we do not have a target reopening date yet. We have let all the clinic staff know that we plan to keep them on at FHP in some capacity in the meantime.”
The Tanana Valley Clinic has suspended its OB/GYN services previously “many years ago for the same reason,” Burrell wrote.
“It is not unusual,” she said. “Fairbanks as a community has a population big enough to warrant operating some specialty health services, but not others. Even for the specialty services we do have, there is sometimes not enough demand to support multiple providers — so when a provider leaves or retires, it can temporarily impact options for patients.”
In the last two years, Foundation Health Partners has also closed its dermatology clinic and orthopedic surgery clinic.
Burrell said the orthopedic clinic closed late last year, and they are recruiting with hopes to reopen.
“Dermatology was closed two summers ago and we are not currently recruiting to reopen,” Burrell wrote.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.