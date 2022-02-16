Workers sick with Covid-19 have delayed or temporarily shut down Department of Transportation and Public Facilities projects. But chronic staff shortages pose a bigger problem for maintaining roads and covering rural airports in Alaska.
State officials presented an overview to lawmakers Tuesday on the impacts of Covid-19 on the department’s workforce, as well as other challenges that include staffing shortages and extreme weather events.
The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has a total of 2,600 positions. Filling jobs is critical for plowing snow, treating iced roads and filling potholes. Workers also provide coverage at more than two dozen certificated rural airports in Alaska. In January, there were 114 job openings for equipment operators and close to 400 vacancies department wide.
“When a position is not filled, the money [from unfilled jobs] covers overtime for others,” Don Pannone, DOT administrative services director, said at a House subcommittee hearing Tuesday.
Higher wages, in the form of “mission critical incentive pay increases,” have been implemented in Fairbanks, Nome and Bethel to recruit more equipment operators and electricians. Fifteen percent of related jobs in the Fairbanks region are unfilled, Pannone said.
The mission critical pay increases are established with the workers’ union through a letter of agreement, officials said.
Workers assigned to maintaining the Dalton Highway, for example, were offered a two-weeks on, two-weeks off schedule, which proved to be an attractive incentive.
Extreme weather events add to costs
For fiscal 2022, the department has a supplemental budget request for $4.6 million for maintenance and repair work after extreme weather events.
The funds are reserved for defined events with costs beyond what is budgeted. Any balance from fiscal 2022 will be applied to such events in fiscal 2023.
With fewer workers than needed, existing staff work longer hours and accrue overtime during significant snowstorms and other extreme weather events, state officials said.
In some cases the state will hire contractors for specific jobs, which increases costs because they use their own crews, fuel and equipment.
In Fairbanks, the DOT was down seven workers during a recent snowstorm that iced roads and created dangerous conditions.
Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, asked state officials during a slide presentation about figures showing the length of time by region that electricians, equipment operators and foremen work for the state. In Fairbanks, the number is 2.7 years; the number is 2.1 years in Denali.
“One thing I noticed is the median longevity in years. It doesn't seem like you’re able to keep people around for very long. Anecdotally, where are people going and why are they leaving after 2.7 years in Fairbanks?” Hopkins asked.
Joseph Kemp, northern regional director, said a lot of workers leave for the private sector and better pay.
“In Nome, an operator left and he took a $14 an hour raise to drive fuel trucks. We bring guys on and get them trained, certified in certain things, and with that training they take off and do other things with it for various reasons,” Kemp said.
Kemp said that previous generations of operators stayed a lot longer with the department. “There is a trend of change here. We had more seasoned veterans of 10-plus years that I remember,” Kemp said. “These guys started peeling off. Without a defined contribution or a pension at the end of your career, there is not a lot of incentive to stay anymore.”
“It’s eye-opening,” Hopkins said. “I did ask for anecdotes and opinions. I know there have not been any exit surveys.”
State officials also talked about Covid-19 impacts on road maintenance and coverage of FAA-certificated rural airports.
Workers sick with Covid-19 have slowed or delayed projects, such as one on the Kenai Peninsula, where crews were repairing cracks in the roads. The work stopped temporarily after several crew members became sick with the virus.
In addition, there have been some supply-chain slowdowns, affecting shipments of orders on an as-needed basis. Road treatment chemicals, such as magnesium chloride, were not immediately available, causing the state to buy different and at times more expensive products.
In fiscal 2022, the cost for a specific type of grader blade rose by 32% after the first vendor was not able to meet delivery deadlines.