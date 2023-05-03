The case of a man accused of stabbing another man in 2020 is going to trial this morning.
According to an Alaska State Trooper news release, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:50 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020, on Chena Ridge Road. They found 59-year-old William Isberg suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Troopers alerted the public and warned residents to look for a “possibly bloodied” white male walking near Chena Ridge Road and Isberg Road. Nearby neighbors said they saw a suspicious-looking man running past their house and hiding in the woods.
Ronald Crampton II, 40, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2020 on charges of felony first-degree attempted murder and felony first-degree assault with a serious weapon.
The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. in Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle’s courtroom.
