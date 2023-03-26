A Fairbanks woman reportedly stabbed her husband at a South Fairbanks smoke shop Friday night.
A Fairbanks woman reportedly stabbed her husband at a South Fairbanks smoke shop Friday night.
Alexandrea Beverly Kaye Lentz, 33, was charged Saturday with felony first-degree assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Lentz and her husband were at Mr. Rock & Roll on Friday night when he confronted her about taking money from the register. He said he was going to the Fairbanks Police Department to show police a video of Lentz stealing the money.
Lentz and her husb argued and she slapped him several times. He took off Lentz’s glasses and tried to leave the store, at which point Lentz came up behind him and stabbed him in the back with a fillet knife.
Lentz’s husband ran across South Cushman Street to the Holiday Gas Station and asked someone to call 911.
Lentz also called 911 and said, “I grabbed the knife, and I (expletive) shanked him like a psycho (expletive).”
Fairbanks police found Lentz’s husband on the floor near the cash register at the Holiday Gas Station. A bystander had rendered aid and was holding rags over the injured man’s arm and back to stop the bleeding.
Lentz’s husband had to have his kidney removed as a result of the stabbing, according to the charges.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.