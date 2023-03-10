Frosty Feet Running Company is hosting a St. Patrick’s 5-kilometer run on Saturday morning.
This is a free event. Hot drinks and snacks will be available after the run. Registration starts at 9:15 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start.
Frosty Feet Running Company is located at 380 Old Chena Pump Road in Fairbanks.