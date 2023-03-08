A sprinkler system suppressed a fire at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center early Monday morning.
According to a news release, the Fairbanks Fire Department was dispatched to the hotel around 2 a.m. Guests and employees evacuated the hotel.
Sprinklers extinguished the small fire in a fifth floor hotel room, and fire crews ventilated the building.
Investigators found that the fire was caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery used for heated gloves, the release stated. When the battery failed, the mattress caught on fire and flames spread up the walls. No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the guests occupying the room were not in the room when the fire started.
According to the release, lithium-ion batteries are used in portable devices, toys and electronics. They can overheat and catch on fire if overcharged, undercharged, exposed to excessive heat or cold, short circuited or are physically damaged.