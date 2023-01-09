Former Borough Assemblyman, Frank Tomaszewski, originally from Fox, is the new House District 34 representative.
About 10 years ago, Tomaszewski saw a YouTube video on tapping birch trees and thought, “I live on Birch Hill and I could do that.” He ordered equipment online, tapped 50 trees and made what he described as a “really bad batch” of syrup over a campfire the first year. Undeterred by his initial results, Tomaszewski perfected the process and started Sample Alaska, a family-run birch products company that sells syrup, honey, and jams and other items that can be found in every Walmart and Fred Myer in Alaska. One of his sons will be running the sap production in the spring while Tomaszewski is in Juneau.
Before Tomaszewski started Sample Alaska he was a self-employed electrician. Tomaszewski attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks for three years where he focused on business. His friend offered him a job as an electrician at Eielson Air Force Base, and Tomaszewski has been an electrician since then. He is an electrical administrator and has his unlimited commercial wireman’s license.
Tomaszewski was self-employed for over twenty years, an experience he feels has prepared him to be a leader in the State House. As a business owner, he balances his own check book, makes critical decisions, and chooses goals. He also believes that leading a family has impacted him as a leader. He is taking his wife, Harmony, three kids that are homeschooled, and their dog to Juneau.
Tomaszewski served one term on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. He ran for the assembly because he didn’t like what the Borough was doing in his neighborhood and he didn’t feel represented. In his time as an assemblyman, he got to meet more people and see how the local government worked with the community.
“I always try to improve myself, so running the State House was the next step after the Assembly,” Tomaszewski said. “The state needs to live within their means and there’s places that you can be more efficient.”
Tomaszeski advocates for a results based government.
“When we spend a dollar, we want to see what results that dollar accomplished, if it met the goal, and how we can adjust it and make it better. We need a long-term fiscal policy.”
Tomaszewski said he heard a lot about the Permanent Fund Dividend and changes to Alaska’s voting system during his campaign.
“I think the state has statutes and we either need to follow the law or change the law,” Tomaszewski said. “A majority of people I talked to on the campaign trail were not happy with ranked choice voting.”
Tomaszewski picked Michaela Anderson as his chief of staff. Anderson previously served as chief of staff for Rob Myers.
Tomaszewski said he’s excited to go to Juneau and looks forward to working with the other legislators from Fairbanks.
“We want to work together for the betterment of Fairbanks,” he said, adding that he hasn’t picked which committees he’d like to be on yet. “I’m going to go where I’m needed.”
House District 34 includes Eielson, Farmers Loop, Fox, Salcha, Steele Creek, and Two Rivers.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.